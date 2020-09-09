The offensive line must give quarterback Tyrod Taylor time if the Chargers are to beat the Bengals

The Chargers have made some changes to the offense during the offseason. They let quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Melvin Gordon walk in free agency. They added two pro bowl offensive lineman in Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga.

Since there have been no preseason games this offseason, many people don’t know what to expect from the offense. Rivers was a quarterback that stood in the pocket, but the new starter Tyrod Taylor can move in the pocket. That alone means that the offense will be changing.

Here are three things the offense will need to do to get a victory in Cincinnati.

The offensive line has to be able to give Tyrod Taylor time to throw.

The Chargers offensive line is brand new. They have pro bowlers on the right side of the line and many questions on the left side. Sam Tevi went from right tackle to the left, and he had his share of struggles the last few seasons on the right side. He will need to be on his A-game because he will be facing Sam Hubbard, who is coming off an 8.5 sack season. There are also questions on if center Mike Pouncey will play. Anthony Lynn hasn’t been very confident when asked during media sessions. If he doesn’t play, then Dan Feeney slides into the center spot, and he might have had a hard time against defensive lineman Geno Atkins and D.J. Reader. If Feeney is center, that means Forrest Lamp would most likely be the left guard. He, along with Feeney, would be in charge of Atkins and Reader. The offensive line will need to hold their own to give Taylor some time to do what he does best, using his athleticism to create more positive plays and limit the negatives.

2. The offense must be able to run the ball well.

This is an extension of part one just because the offensive line will have to open up gaps for the running backs to take advantage of when they have the ball in their hands. The Chargers should also mix and match their backs. If all three backs are healthy and dress, all three should get some game action. Austin Ekeler is the running back group leader and is coming off a strong 2019 season that the team rewarded with a brand-new four-year extension. Justin Jackson is the second back who had a solid 2018 season but, unfortunately, was injured often in 2019. He will be looking to rebound this season, starting against Cincinnati. Usually, there is an x-factor on a team going into a game. For the Bolts, it could be rookie Joshua Kelley, who had a strong training camp. He has added something new to the Bolts backfield and could help give breathers to Ekeler, who will be used at different spots on the field. The team could also use receiver Joe Reed in the backfield to mix and match. He could bring a whole new dynamic to the running back group.

3. Spread the ball around.

When looking at the Chargers offense on paper right away, the first thing that jumps out is the number of different weapons. The offense must be able to spread the ball around if they want to win. Taylor needs to find Keenan Allen for a 10-yard catch or Hunter Henry over the middle for a nice gain. It is his first game as a starter in almost two years. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen must carter the offense to the strengths of his players and simplify the schemes so they’re all on the same page. Since Rivers is gone, it will be interesting to see if the Bolts incorporate RPOs, and other types of offensive plays like that to give them more tools to succeed. In the past, the team has done some creatives things to confuse the defense like in 2018, they had Ekeler on the field as a receiver, and they could have him come in motion as the ball is snapped, so defenses didn’t know if Rivers had handed the ball off or he was dropping back. The team needs to be creative if they want to be able to start the season 1-0.