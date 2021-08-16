Chargers QB Justin Herbert and two teammates land on NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 was released on Sunday evening. The list is made up of who the players believe are the best in the league today. Sometimes players are happy with their ranking others get fired up by it.

The Chargers had three players on the list. Two played in their uniform in 2020, and the other was a big free-agent signing by the team.

60. Center Corey Linsley

The Green Bay Packers did not re-sign the veteran center, so the Chargers took advantage and signed him to the biggest deal for a center in the NFL. It took a full team effort to bring him to Los Angeles.

Brandon Staley watched him move around his Rams defensive line during the Divisional Round of the playoffs and knew he wanted the center. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga wanted his former teammate to join him, so he kept bugging him.

“Corey is a baller,” said former Chargers guard Trai Turner.

Linsley will be another set of eyes out there for quarterback Justin Herbert. They are trying to get their communication down, but they will grow as a duo as they continue to practice. Linsley is the best center in the NFL, and he will be the leader of the offensive line.

56. Quarterback Justin Herbert

There isn’t much more to say about Herbert’s rookie season. He broke numerous records while scoring 36 total touchdowns and winning the rookie of the year award. He brought a unique skill set while growing as the season continued.

Herbert came in to face the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs when quarterback Tyrod Taylor had a medical issue and couldn’t play. The young quarterback put on a show, but his dominant game came two weeks later against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing three touchdowns.

“He was a guy that took advantage of his opportunities, and he shined,” said Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

The former Duck showed a lot in 2020, and the new coaching staff is hoping to continue the development of the quarterback. He has a much improved offensive line, and his weapons have grown in the last year. Now, all eyes are on offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

“He is the real deal,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett.

55. Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

The one they call “Slayer” has been one of the most consistent players on the Chargers in the last four seasons. He had 100 catches, 992 yards, and scored eight touchdowns. He hadn’t scored eight touchdowns since his rookie season.

Allen is one of the best receivers in the NFL, plain and simple. He is rarely put on “Top 5 receiver lists.” Players around the NFL know that he is one of, if not the best route runners in the NFL.

“Whoever said that is telling the truth,” said White about Allen being the best route runner.

During training camp this season, he has been open 24/7 and really is hitting his prime.

“This guy’s footwork is unbelievable,” said tight end Travis Kelce.

Allen has been a big part of helping with the development of Herbert and the rest of the receivers. He has stepped up to help Tyron Johnson, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, and others. He is in line in this new offense to have a big season.

Quick note

· It was surprising to not see pass rusher Joey Bosa on the top 100. He had 7.5 sacks last season in an injury riddled season.