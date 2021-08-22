Chargers Backup QB competition is one of three battles to watch for against 49ers

The Chargers enter their second preseason matchup on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. A team that the Bolts just got done facing twice in joint practices. Now obviously, quarterback Justin Herbert and many other projected starters won’t play.

There are still positional battles taking place. Here are three to keep an eye on.

Back up quarterback: Easton Stick vs. Chase Daniel

This is the second preseason game that both will be a part of, but this time Stick will start, and Daniel will come in at halftime. Both had good performances last week and had no turnovers. The one thing both need to do is make sure their long ball is on the money.

Last week, Daniel had a chance to hit Jalen Guyton for a touchdown but over threw it. This competition is starting to wind down. So far, it seems like Daniel has the edge, so Stick will need to prove himself on Sunday to have a shot.

Second cornerback slot: Brandon Facyson vs. Asante Samuel Jr.

This battle has started to heat up the last few days. Facyson against the 49ers had strong practices while Samuel created a turnover from Jimmy Garoppolo. Both players have a little bit more to show before Brandon Staley makes his decision.

Obviously, Samuel is a second-round draft pick and should be the slam dunk pick, but he is still young and learning. Cornerback is a challenging position to adapt to, so Sunday will be interesting to see both guys go at it. See if someone gets an edge.

“It’s still open,” Staley said on Friday. “I think that Asante is really coming on strong. He’s gaining more confidence every time that he goes out there. He’s playing in two spots still for us. Brandon has had a good camp. I think that we’re just going to let that thing play out until the end. Asante is really coming on strong, for sure. Brandon is competing hard, too — he had a couple of nice plays out here today.”

Who wants to be the kicker? Badgley vs. Vizcaino

It seems like neither guy wants to be the kicker. All jokes aside, this is still a battle. It seemed like Tristan Vizcaino started to separate himself last week, but after a 3/7 performance on Thursday and Michael Badgley’s 4/5, it is on.

Last Saturday, the Chargers decided to let Vizcaino kick, so it will be interesting to see if Sunday is Badgley’s turn. Something’s got to give in this matchup, so the second preseason game could be an indicator.