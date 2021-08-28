Vizcaino vs. Badgley is one positional battle to watch on Saturday vs. Seattle

August 28, 2021
Three Chargers Positional Battles to Watch for vs. Seahawks

This game will determine a lot of open spots.
The Chargers play their final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. Some players are still fighting for a spot on the team, and some are fighting for a starting spot.

Here are three positional battles that will be solidified after Saturday’s game.

Starting kicker

As previously mentioned, this battle has been a total rollercoaster ride. It seems like one week Tristan Vizcaino has had the lead. The following week Michael Badgley edged him. Now before facing the Seahawks, who knows who is in the lead.

The Chargers coaching staff know who it is, but Saturday should define this battle. Both Brandon Staley and Derius Swinton have stated that they want a kicker to make field goals and have a strong leg to kick-off, plus have hangtime on it.

Edge rusher

Now for this positional battle, the coaching staff could decide that neither Kyler Fackrell or Uchenna Nwosu will play. It is unknown, but if they do play, it will determine who starts. It seems like Fackrell is ahead, but this won’t be known until week one or even in Washington that Sunday.

It seems like Fackrell feels comfortable in this defense and, in each preseason game, has put consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback. This isn’t decided yet, but it should be known who will start opposite Joey Bosa after Saturday.

Cornerback 2

It seems like Asante Samuel Jr. will win this role, but until Staley or Hill announce that he has, it hasn’t happened yet. He is facing off against Brandon Facyson for that role, and as of late, it seems like the rookie corner is in the driver’s seat.

It is unknown if Samuel will suit up on Saturday night, but until he doesn’t, he is still competing with Facyson for that number two spot.

