Three Chargers Selected to PFWA All-Team Honors

The list came out for both PFWA All-Teams for the veteran plays and the rookies. After coming off a subpar 2020 season, the Chargers finished the season on a four-game win streak, and they finished the season with a 7-9 record. They also had three players on the list.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was voted the Rookie of the Year and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. It is a great honor for the quarterback to win both.

Herbert broke numerous records in his rookie season. He threw for 4,336 yards (2nd all-time for a rookie), 31 passing touchdowns (rookie record), and completed 396 passes (rookie record). He added five rushing touchdowns, which brings his total to 36 touchdowns on the season (rookie record).

He is the first Charger to win the PFWA’s Rookie of the Year award but the second to receive Offensive Player of the Year. The other was receiver Keenan Allen after having 71 receptions, 1046 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 2013.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was on the All-AFC team for PFWA. Bosa was slowed down this season for his standards because of numerous injuries. He was in the concussion protocol twice, along with shoulder, knee, ankle, and numerous others. He was on snap counts at times, but he was able to play through it for his team.

Bosa finished the 2020 season with 7.5 sacks (led the team), 15 tackle for losses, and 27 quarterback hits. His best game of the season was week 12 at the Buffalo Bills. Bosa had three sacks, six tackles for losses, five quarterback hits, eight tackles, and a fumble recovery. In the mic’d up video by the team, Bosa yells, “I am a f****** beast!!!”

The final player is rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray who made the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The Chargers jumped back into the first round to select Murray from Oklahoma. Murray had an up and down season but finished with 107 tackles, five tackles for loss, three passes defended, and one sack.

Murray had a lot more positives than negatives and said he will work hard in the offseason to get better. He stated that he will be better than ever in 2021.

The Chargers hired defensive-minded head coach Brandon Staley, and he is known for putting players in the best position to succeed, so Murray should benefit from his new head coach. Staley will be happy to have a superstar like Bosa on his defense and Herbert on his offense.