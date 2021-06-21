These three Chargers could have big years in 2021

There is a lot of hope that the Chargers defense can flip the script and go from a middle-of-the-pack defense to one of the best. During the 2018 season, when the Chargers went 12-4, they had a top ten defense and took the ball away while also getting after the quarterback.

That hasn’t happened in the last two seasons. If anything, they haven’t been able to do either the past few seasons, plus they have blown numerous leads in part because the defense has melted down.

It will be the job of head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill to try and flip past mistakes. Their system seems to fit certain players who could see career years if they stay healthy.

1. Kenneth Murray- Linebacker

When Murray was drafted last season in the first round, it was believed he could rush the quarterback while also being a sideline-to-sideline type of backer. He basically lets his instincts take over, which is not the way he played last season.

A couple of weeks ago, Murray mentioned that he would have the role in Staley and Hill’s defense that will help him improve. There were flashes last season from Murray that showed how good the young linebacker could be, but it will take time to adjust.

He has yet to be cleared from shoulder surgery he had earlier in the year. Once cleared, he will come out to the field with more energy and passion than probably ever before. The linebacker that wears a single-digit number will be looked upon to be a game-changer. If Murray does stay healthy and could take advantage of his new role on the defense, he could be a big piece of this defense.

2. Nasir Adderley- free safety

Staley has said numerous times that the safeties and cornerbacks will be known more as defensive backs. It could be because they will be learning different positions and playing different roles in this defense.

Nasir Adderley is a guy who seems like he will fit right in because of his skill set. When he was drafted out of Delaware, many were excited about Adderley because of his speed and ball-hawking ability.

When Staley was with the Rams last season, he was able to help John Johnson III blow up onto the scene and helped him get paid by the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. Meanwhile, Hill has been instrumental in helping Justin Simmons getting paid in Denver. Both players are at the top of the safety position.

It seems like they could possibly play Adderley at different spots, but he will still be the free safety. Staley, along with Hill, are two coaches who maximize a player’s talent, and if one player could use a positive push, it is Adderley. In his rookie season, he played four games then went down with an injury, but he played in 2020, not a high level, to say the least. A couple of weeks ago, he said that he is excited about playing in this defense and next to Derwin James.

3. Uchenna Nwosu- Edge rusher

The Bolts have a big hole opposite edge rusher Joey Bosa now that Melvin Ingram is gone. So is it finally time for Uchenna Nwosu to take over that spot? That will be something to watch in training camp. He has been doing all the correct stuff to get better.

Nwosu has stepped up as a leader on the defensive side, but he also has been researching to prepare for Staley’s defense. According to the fourth-year edge rusher, he has been watching a film of Leonard Floyd, who is the Rams pass rusher who had a career year. Floyd was seen as a bust by many Chicago Bears fans until the Rams signed him and Staley worked with him. He put up career numbers.

Nwosu and Floyd aren’t the same body type, but that doesn’t matter, especially if he can turn the corner similar to Staley’s former edge rusher. The former USC Trojan will be counted on, especially because the defense will need to get after the quarterback to create turnovers similar to his rookie season.