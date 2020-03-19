After Todd Gurley's Release, Chargers' Austin Ekeler Now Highest-Paid Running Back in L.A.

Entering 2020, Todd Gurley's bank account reigned supreme among Los Angeles running backs. The star rusher for the Los Angeles Rams averaged more than $14 million thanks to a contract extension he signed on July 25, 2018. That deal made him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL, a status he validated as he piled up 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns on his second first-team All-Pro nod.

Less than two years later, Gurley not only has lost the Los Angeles earnings crowd, he no longer plays for the Rams. The team released Gurley on Thursday to avoid a clause that fully guaranteed $10.5 million in his contract for the 2020 season.

That move signaled not only a sea change for the Rams, but also for running backs in Los Angeles. A year ago, Gurley and the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon each ranked atop the depth chart and earnings list at the position for their respective teams. Fast forward to the second day of the 2020 league year, and neither remains under contract.

Instead, Austin Ekeler now boasts the highest earnings for a Los Angeles running back. From his humble beginnings as an undrafted free agent, Ekeler made himself into one of the league's most versatile offensive weapons, proving himself as a traditional ball carrier and wide receiver in equal measure. Though the Chargers could have tendered him at a low number due to his status as a restricted free agent, they instead rewarded him with a four-year, $24.5 million deal earlier in March.

"It's kind of surreal because I was expecting to be on a one-year tender," Ekeler said of the negotiations. "But the Chargers want me around and I want to be here too. I'm glad we could get something done and secure me here for the next few years."

It must feel more surreal for Ekeler that less than two weeks after signing the contract, he now surprisingly holds the title of highest-paid running back in his city. While Gordon's departure grew more likely as the offseason wore on, Gurley's release came as a shock. The Rams will lose $2.9 million in cap space in 2020 if cut conventionally. The team can spread out the dead money over two years by giving him the June 1 designation, but the cap relief wouldn't come until after that date and squeeze next year's cap situation even more.

Gurley's release could have a chilling effect on extensions for running backs. NFL front offices, already fearful of overspending on a position with a short shelf life, will point to how quickly the former All-Pro fell out of favor with the Rams and use that as justification for letting veterans walk rather than re-sign.

If so, Ekeler stands a good chance of remaining the top dog in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. The Chargers' other notable running back, Justin Jackson, has two more years left on his rookie contract. Meanwhile, the Rams will likely turn their backfield over to Darrell Henderson, a third-round pick from the 2019 draft. He too has several years left before his deal expires. Unless one of the two clubs make a splash at a position where few garner significant salaries, Ekeler will continue to tower over his local contemporaries.

