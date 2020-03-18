After Missing on Tom Brady, What Can the Chargers Do Now?

After building their offseason on luring Tom Brady to the West Coast, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves without the superstar quarterback they coveted and with several backup options to consider.

Brady, who successfully secured his freedom from the New England Patriots a year ago through a contract renegotiation, announced Tuesday that he would not return to the team with which he spent the last two decades. That revelation, along with the narrowing of the market for the veteran quarterback, reduced Brady Watch into a two-franchise race between the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At that time, Los Angeles appeared to have pole position for the future Hall of Famer's services. The team boasted a deep group of skill-position players headlined by Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Hunter Henry, and Mike Williams. The Chargers agreed on a trade to bring in Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner from the Carolina Panthers and struck a deal to land Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, two moves that reshaped a once-shaky offensive line. Along with a star-studded defense and veteran coaching staff, the club had the talent necessary to entice Brady to join.

But football considerations ultimately did not drive Brady's decision. With several young kids including one living in New York, the 42-year-old quarterback did not feel comfortable moving to the other side of the country. That more than anything appears to have sunk the Chargers' hopes of signing Brady.

Guided by a desire to remain on the East Coast, Brady instead committed to head south to Tampa. The move will unite him with Bruce Arians, one of the most respected offensive minds in the game who has previously worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer, and other established quarterbacks. Brady will also take over an offense that features one of the top wideout tandems in the game: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. In an instant, Brady transformed the Buccaneers much in the same way the Chargers had hoped he would do for them.

With Brady off the table, the Chargers will now regroup and review their remaining options, a list that has changed since the start of the NFL's negotiating window. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater could have fit well into Los Angeles' offense and potentially provided a longer runway than the older Brady. However, he agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers on Tuesday.

While that deal takes removes one quarterback from the board, it adds another. The Panthers announced Tuesday that former MVP Cam Newton had received permission to seek a trade. Newton offers the highest ceiling of any available veteran signal-caller as well as the athleticism that the Chargers' coaching staff has long coveted at the position. Furthermore, Bridgewater's arrival should depress Carolina's asking price to consummate a trade.

At the same time, Newton carries significant risk due to his health. In just the past two years, he has undergone surgery on his shoulder and foot, injuries that cost him 16 games over that span. Newton also looked like a shell of his former self the last time he appeared on an NFL field. Accordingly, any team interested in trading for him will first need the approval of their medical staff.

And that endorsement won't come easy. With the COVID-19 outbreak shutting down cities and limiting travel, NFL teams cannot simply ask players to come to their facilities for a physical. Though the league has outlined alternatives, most franchises will not feel comfortable with Newton until their in-house medical professionals inspect him. That could hold up any trade talks for the foreseeable future.

If concerns regarding Newton's health become too large a hurdle for the Chargers to overcome, they do have other options. Tyrod Taylor, the veteran signed last offseason, has 46 NFL starts under his belt and can provide a short-term solution behind center. His presence allows the front office to add and slowly develop a quarterback of the future in the upcoming draft where Los Angeles currently holds the No. 6 overall pick.

The incoming rookie class has several options that could appeal to the Chargers in the first round. While LSU's Joe Burrow almost certainly won't last past the top spot, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, and Utah State's Jordan Love offer a combination of arm talent and athleticism. While Tagovailoa will likely require a de facto redshirt season due to a severe hip dislocation suffered last year and both Herbert and Love enter the league still raw, Taylor's presence reduces the pressure for whomever Los Angeles takes to play in Year 1.

Though a rookie won't bring the same level of hype as Newton, the Chargers might benefit more in the long term. The Kansas City Chiefs took a similar approach when they acquired Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, sitting him for all but the final week of his rookie season. Since then, Mahomes has won league MVP honors, helped the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, and arguably become the face of the NFL. It remains wholly uncertain whether any signal-caller in this rookie class can eventually approach that success, but Mahomes didn't seem like a guaranteed success at the time of his selection either.

Still, none of these options offer the full package that Brady could have brought to Los Angeles. For whatever the Chargers might gain going a different route, they won't capture the attention of the rest of the sports world. Such is the power of Brady.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH