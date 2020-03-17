Tom Brady Turns Down Chargers, Expected to Join Buccaneers

The race to land former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appears over. Despite a push by the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the future Hall of Famer to the West Coast, Brady instead expects to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tuesday brought several unexpected turns in Brady Watch. In the morning, Brady announced that he would not return to the Patriots on social media with the team confirming the news and providing statements from owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick soon after. With the Tennessee Titans already out of the running following their multiyear deal for Ryan Tannehill, Brady's market appeared to narrow to just the Chargers and Buccaneers.

The Chargers had plenty to offer the 42-year-old quarterback. In addition to a supporting cast that features do-everything running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Hunter Henry, and talented wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the team bolstered the offseason line with multiple moves. Earlier in March, Los Angeles agreed to trade Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Trai Turner, a Pro Bowl guard capable of anchoring the interior of the line. Before the official start of free agency, the team also struck a deal with former Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, further fortifying the unit. That offensive talent, along with a star-studded defense, gave Brady a lot to consider.

But in the end, the Chargers' roster was not enough to overcome family concerns. Brady has a young family with his wife Gisele Bündchen and another son from a previous relationship. With the latter located in New York, Brady did not ultimately feel comfortable moving to the other side of the country. In Tampa, he will only need a short plane ride to travel to and from New York, a factor that surely weighed heavily in the Buccaneers' favor.

With Brady out of the picture, the Chargers do have several options to consider at quarterback. Already, the team has veteran Tyrod Taylor, a former starter with whom head coach Anthony Lynn has worked with previously. The team can also consider a trade for Cam Newton whom the Carolina Panthers made available earlier Tuesday as well as potential a free-agent pool that presumably now includes former Tampa Bay signal-caller Jameis Winston. Los Angeles might instead look to the 2020 NFL Draft in which they hold the No. 6 overall pick.

But regardless of what the Chargers do, an opportunity to transform their franchise and change their standing within Los Angeles has gone by the wayside.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.