ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Tom Brady Turns Down Chargers, Expected to Join Buccaneers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The race to land former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appears over. Despite a push by the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the future Hall of Famer to the West Coast, Brady instead expects to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Tuesday brought several unexpected turns in Brady Watch. In the morning, Brady announced that he would not return to the Patriots on social media with the team confirming the news and providing statements from owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick soon after. With the Tennessee Titans already out of the running following their multiyear deal for Ryan Tannehill, Brady's market appeared to narrow to just the Chargers and Buccaneers.

The Chargers had plenty to offer the 42-year-old quarterback. In addition to a supporting cast that features do-everything running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Hunter Henry, and talented wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the team bolstered the offseason line with multiple moves. Earlier in March, Los Angeles agreed to trade Russell Okung to the Carolina Panthers for Trai Turner, a Pro Bowl guard capable of anchoring the interior of the line. Before the official start of free agency, the team also struck a deal with former Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga, further fortifying the unit. That offensive talent, along with a star-studded defense, gave Brady a lot to consider.

But in the end, the Chargers' roster was not enough to overcome family concerns. Brady has a young family with his wife Gisele Bündchen and another son from a previous relationship. With the latter located in New York, Brady did not ultimately feel comfortable moving to the other side of the country. In Tampa, he will only need a short plane ride to travel to and from New York, a factor that surely weighed heavily in the Buccaneers' favor.

With Brady out of the picture, the Chargers do have several options to consider at quarterback. Already, the team has veteran Tyrod Taylor, a former starter with whom head coach Anthony Lynn has worked with previously. The team can also consider a trade for Cam Newton whom the Carolina Panthers made available earlier Tuesday as well as potential a free-agent pool that presumably now includes former Tampa Bay signal-caller Jameis Winston. Los Angeles might instead look to the 2020 NFL Draft in which they hold the No. 6 overall pick.

But regardless of what the Chargers do, an opportunity to transform their franchise and change their standing within Los Angeles has gone by the wayside.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philip Rivers Lands with Colts, Reuniting QB with Frank Reich

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has landed with the Colts, reuniting with coach Frank Reich in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers and Bryan Bulaga Agree to Deal, Bolstering Case to Tom Brady

The Chargers landed one of the top offensive linemen in free agency Tuesday, agreeing to terms with Bryan Bulaga.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Teddy Bridgewater Finalizing Deal with Panthers, Removing Option for Chargers

Former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will sign with the Panthers, removing one of the Chargers' backup options should Tom Brady sign elsewhere.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Panthers Give Cam Newton Permission to Seek Trade, Providing Chargers with Backup Plan to Tom Brady

The Panthers have made Cam Newton available in a trade, adding an intriguing option to a loaded quarterback market.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady Won't Return to Patriots in 2020

Tom Brady and the Patriots announce their separation through statements on social media.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Philip Rivers, Colts Discussing Possible Contract

The Colts have engaged in contract discussions with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady Holds Key to Chargers' Present and Future in Los Angeles

The Chargers have QB options besides Tom Brady this offseason, but none of the alternatives can do as much for the franchise on and off the field.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SI.com's story on athletes and teams working to help stadium employees during COVID-19 shutdown

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The LA Times on the NFL sticking with free agency as scheduled

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft to Proceed on April 23-25 without Public Events in Las Vegas

The NFL announced Monday that the 2020 draft will happen on April 23-25 but without any public events scheduled in Las Vegas.

Jason B. Hirschhorn