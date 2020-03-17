Tom Brady Holds Key to Chargers' Present and Future in Los Angeles

By the time NFL's pre-free-agency negotiation window opened on Monday, the market for superstar quarterback Tom Brady has already narrowed.

A day earlier, the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill agreed to a four-year contract worth $118 million. That deal took a plausible landing spot for Brady off the table, reducing the field of suitors to just a handful of teams. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, that group includes the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the quarterback's long-time team, the New England Patriots.

Where Brady decides to sign has become the thematic crux of free agency. While he and his representatives weigh their options, the fortunes of several teams -- as well as other free-agent quarterbacks -- hang in the balance. For the Chargers, who opted not to re-sign Philip Rivers earlier in the offseason, Brady holds the keys to their present and future in Los Angeles.

Entering the new league year, the Chargers possess the talent to put a quality supporting cast around Brady. The receiving corps features bona fide stars like wideout Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry as well as up-and-coming deep threat Mike Williams. Austin Ekeler re-signed with the club in early March, securing one of the most versatile running backs in the league for the foreseeable future. The defense features plenty of stars too, with defense end Joey Bosa, cornerback Casey Hayward, and do-it-all defensive back Derwin James offering play-making ability at each level.

The Chargers also have a veteran coaching staff, one that has extensive experience working with passers like Brady. Rivers, famously a less-than-mobile athlete, produced arguably his best season under head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen in 2018. Lynn remains in charge while Steichen now calls plays as the offensive coordinator. The staff would need to adjust the scheme to fit Brady's strengths and minimize his weaknesses, but they have demonstrated the ability and willingness to make alterations.

Though the Chargers need more than just a quarterback to complete the puzzle, landing Brady would go a long way toward achieving that goal. The six-time champion brings with him instant credibility, both on the field and in the stands. While the team plays in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs, a Brady-led roster could pose a meaningful threat to their AFC West supremacy. Even if the Chargers can't upset the power dynamic in the division, the expanded playoff field provides another avenue to title contention.

And while Los Angelinos won't transform into Bolts fans overnight, the ability to watch a future Hall of Fame signal-caller on a competitive team could build momentum in a reputedly fickle sports city. The Chargers move into the luxurious and spacious SoFi Stadium next season and, given their inability to fill Dignity Health Sports Park with home fans the past three seasons, legitimate concerns exist as to their ability to draw a supportive crowd. The novelty of Brady could get curious fans into the door and winning could convince some to make return trips.

If Brady opts to remain in New England or accept a contract offer from another suitor, the Chargers would have options. The team has interest in New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater who performed admirably during Drew Brees' five-game absence in 2019. Bridgewater will also begin the regular season at just 27 years old, providing a long runway should thrive in Los Angeles.

The Chargers can also invest the No. 6 overall pick in a quarterback of the future. Both Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, and perhaps even Utah State's Jordan Love could appeal to general manager Tom Telesco when Los Angeles comes on the clock. Even if the team lands Brady, that pick could go toward a signal-caller to develop over the next few years.

Still, none of the alternatives can do as much for the Chargers as Brady. Given all the considerations, no free agent can make a larger impact on their fortunes, both now and in the future.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH