ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Did Not Make Overtures to Tom Brady at NFL Scouting Combine, Per Source

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Despite a report that the Los Angeles Chargers met with a representative of Tom Brady at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the impending free-agent quarterback, the team's conversations with the agent only concerned cornerback Michael Davis, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In addition to providing a close look at the incoming rookie class, the scouting combine offers NFL teams the chance to meet with agents, some of which represent players already in the league. While clubs routinely use the combine to gather information and gauge the market for potential free agents, the Chargers did not discuss Brady's availability with his agency, Yee & Dubin Sports.

Instead, the conversations that took place concerned only Davis, a restricted free agent with whom the team has an exclusive negotiating window. Davis signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and eventually became one of the team's starting cornerbacks. Due to Davis' status as a restricted free agent, the Chargers can tender him for a preset amount for the 2020 season rather than negotiate a multiyear deal.

Though the Chargers have not talked with Brady or his representatives, the lack of communication does not preclude them from signing the 42-year-old quarterback later this offseason. All teams can officially make contact regarding free agents on March 16, two days before the official start of free agency. As one of the biggest-name players set to hit the open market, Brady can expect to garner significant interest from teams. Los Angeles became a potential suitor after parting ways with longtime starter Philip Rivers in early February.

Brady, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2000, has played his entire career for the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. During that time, he helped the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, the best in both categories over that span. Brady currently ranks second all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers, Tom Brady's Agent Meet at NFL Scouting Combine

Though technically forbidden by the CBA, the Chargers reportedly met with Tom Brady's agent during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on the high school connection between Chargers assistants Shane Steichen and James Campen

Jason B. Hirschhorn

USA Today on the Chargers and QB prospect Tua Tagovailoa

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady 'Operating Under the Belief' He will Leave Patriots in Free Agency

While Tom Brady could still strike a deal with the Patriots, it appears the six-time champion quarterback expects to leave for a new team in free agency.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Colts Expected to Pursue Philip Rivers in Free Agency

The Colts reportedly plan to make a serious push for quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The OC Register's Gilbert Manzano on Melvin Gordon and the franchise tag

Jason B. Hirschhorn

USA Today on the futility of searching for the next Patrick Mahomes

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers GM Tom Telesco Seeks QB with 'A Lot of Attributes Philip Rivers Had'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says he wants a quarterback who shares more than a few traits with longtime starter Philip Rivers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Dago Joe

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler shows off vertical leap workout

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers HC Anthony Lynn Disputes Notion He Needs Mobile QB, Cites Tom Brady

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn dismisses the notion that he needs a mobile quarterback to replace Philip Rivers and cites Tom Brady as evidence.

Jason B. Hirschhorn