Chargers Did Not Make Overtures to Tom Brady at NFL Scouting Combine, Per Source

Despite a report that the Los Angeles Chargers met with a representative of Tom Brady at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the impending free-agent quarterback, the team's conversations with the agent only concerned cornerback Michael Davis, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In addition to providing a close look at the incoming rookie class, the scouting combine offers NFL teams the chance to meet with agents, some of which represent players already in the league. While clubs routinely use the combine to gather information and gauge the market for potential free agents, the Chargers did not discuss Brady's availability with his agency, Yee & Dubin Sports.

Instead, the conversations that took place concerned only Davis, a restricted free agent with whom the team has an exclusive negotiating window. Davis signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and eventually became one of the team's starting cornerbacks. Due to Davis' status as a restricted free agent, the Chargers can tender him for a preset amount for the 2020 season rather than negotiate a multiyear deal.

Though the Chargers have not talked with Brady or his representatives, the lack of communication does not preclude them from signing the 42-year-old quarterback later this offseason. All teams can officially make contact regarding free agents on March 16, two days before the official start of free agency. As one of the biggest-name players set to hit the open market, Brady can expect to garner significant interest from teams. Los Angeles became a potential suitor after parting ways with longtime starter Philip Rivers in early February.

Brady, who entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2000, has played his entire career for the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. During that time, he helped the team to nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, the best in both categories over that span. Brady currently ranks second all-time in passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH