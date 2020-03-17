ChargerReport
Tom Brady Won't Return to Patriots in 2020

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady does not yet know where he will sign in free agency. However, the six-time champion will not return to the New England Patriots, his NFL home for the past two decades.

"I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations," Brady said in an Instagram post. "You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you. And Pats Nation will always be a part of me.

"I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career."

After Brady's announcement, the Patriots released a statement acknowledging the quarterback's departure.

"How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he's given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it's ending?" team owner Robert Kraft said in the statement. "I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans. I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community."

"Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom," head coach Bill Belichick said. "He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time."

With the Patriots off the table, it appears Brady's options come down to the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He can officially sign with another team Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, the official start of the new league year.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

