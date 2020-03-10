Trai Turner Surprised by Proposed Trade to Chargers

In many instances, players learn from their teams ahead of time when they could end up leaving in a trade. In other cases, the move comes as a shock to the players involved.

For Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner, the proposed trade to send him to the Los Angeles Chargers for offensive tackle Russell Okung didn't involve any advance warning.

"My agent didn't say that I was getting shopped around, but it was a few rumors floating around," Turner said Sunday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't want to get too much into the logistics of it. I'll just say it was somewhat of a surprise."

Turner has played his entire six-year NFL career with the Panthers, earning Pro Bowl nods each of the last five seasons. However, the team hired a new coaching staff this offseason led by former Baylor headman Matt Rhule. With the regime change comes other alterations, including a makeover of the roster.

Though the 26-year-old Turner's best football probably lies ahead of him, his contract carried a $12 million cap hit for 2020 and $14.5 million the following year. By making the trade, Carolina significantly improves its cap flexibility in 2021 and upgrades at left tackle in the short term.

"I have no hard feelings, I know it's a business," Turner said. "I know that it is a new direction the team's going in. I wish nothing for my guys but the best. I have nothing but love for the guys in the building. I'm ready to embrace my new venture. I'm excited about it."

In Los Angeles, Turner will anchor the interior of an offensive line that dealt with numerous injuries throughout last season. Center Mike Pouncey suffered a season-ending neck injury in early October, creating a massive talent and leadership void for the unit. Though he plans to continue playing, it remains unclear when the medical staff will clear him to do so. Forrest Lamp, the backup who entered the lineup when guard Dan Feeney shifted over to replace Pouncey, broke his ankle later that month, forcing another lineup shuffle. Only right guard Michael Schofield didn't miss a snap, and he could depart as a free agent later this offseason.

Though Turner has missed games during his career, he has played in at least 13 games every season of his career. That stability along with his high level of play should improve the Chargers offense.

"I've talked to GM, I've talked to the key coaches there," Turner says of his new team. "I'm excited, man. I'm glad I could be somewhere where I'm wanted. I'm embracing the opportunity."

