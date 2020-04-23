ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Tua Tagovailoa Received Passing Medical Evaluation from Dolphins

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The rumor mill continues to churn with less than 24 hours remaining until the start of the 2020 NFL Draft. Tua Tagovailoa, the decorated quarterback prospect from Alabama, remains at the wild card of the top prospects. With smokescreens and reports from earlier in the day already clouding his NFL future, information continues to leak.

Though the exact nature of the Miami Dolphins' interest in Tagovailoa remains uncertain at this time, it appears they did give him a passing medical evaluation, according to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero. If accurate, the report suggests that Miami has the quarterback somewhere on their draft board, although not necessarily near the top. This news surfaced around the same time that NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claims that the Dolphins have interest in acquiring the No. 3 overall pick to secure an offensive tackle, possibly at the exclusion of taking any signal-caller.

If the Dolphins do pass on a quarterback, the decision would have manifold effects on the rest of the draft. Most notably, the Los Angeles Chargers would appear in line to have their choice of whichever signal-caller they prefer with their top pick besides Joe Burrow, whom most expect the Cincinnati Bengals to take No. 1 overall. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco has not made his feelings on any individual prospect known, but he stated emphatically that durability ranks "very, very high" on his team's list of priorities when it comes to scouting draft prospects.

If the Chargers have the chance to select Tagovailoa and pass, it becomes anyone's guess as to how far he can fall. The rest of the top 10 has either drafted a quarterback in the first round recently (Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns), invested significant resources in a veteran free agent (Carolina Panthers), or has committed to a former Day 3 draft pick who showed promise last season (Jacksonville Jaguars). Though a few teams currently in the teens could conceivably pivot their plans should Tagovailoa fall to them, none seem like a lock to do so.

All of which could make Thursday's draft proceedings exceptionally tense. Though top quarterback prospects experience freefalls less commonly than they did in the past, the possibility remains. Should it happen, Tagovailoa's plight will suddenly draw comparisons to that of Aaron Rodgers, Brady Quinn, and the others who endured draft-day slides.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Favre: Tua Tagovailoa Second Best QB in 2020 NFL Draft

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre thinks NFL teams in need of a quarterback should just take Tua Tagovailoa after Joe Burrow comes off the board.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tua Tagovailoa's Future Clouded by Smokescreens

More so than any other prospect in the draft, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has seen his NFL future clouded by smokescreens.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Players React to New Uniforms

Chargers players shared their excitement for the team's new uniforms on social media Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Pay Homage to Past with New Uniforms

The Chargers' new uniforms pay homage to the past while creating something new and aesthetically pleasing.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Take Tua Tagovailoa Over Justin Herbert

In a new mock draft from NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, the Chargers choose Tua Tagovailoa over Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Giants Could Select Justin Herbert Before Chargers' Pick

The Giants have done "a lot of time researching" Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, a potential draft target of the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' New Uniforms: What We Know and Don't Know About the Redesign

The Chargers will play in new uniforms this season, and much information about the new look remains uncertain a day ahead of the unveiling.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Pass on QB, Land Georgia's Andrew Thomas

The Chargers have liked Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas for an extended period of time, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers RB Melvin Gordon 'Looking Forward' to Facing Old Team with Broncos

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon says he didn't sign with the Broncos to spite his former team, but he looks forward to playing them twice in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers GM Tom Telesco Thinks Draft-Day Trade Talks with Multiple Teams are 'Bit of an Unknown'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco foresees changes in how the team will handle trade talks with multiple teams on draft day.

Jason B. Hirschhorn