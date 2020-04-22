Tua Tagovailoa's Future Clouded by Smokescreens

The fate of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains clouded in mystery just one day away from the 2020 NFL Draft. Numerous reports, some of them perhaps serving as smokescreens, leave little clear about where Tagovailoa can expect to come off the board and which teams might have serious interest in selecting him.

Conflicting accounts are the order of the day. On Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that he "can't find anyone who thinks Miami is taking" Tagovailoa with their top draft choice, currently the No. 5 overall pick. Tagovailoa's health concerns -- which stem from injuries to his hip, hand, and both ankles -- have certainly given general managers in need of a quarterback reason to consider other options. Three teams have reportedly removed Tagovailoa from their draft boards due to worries about his durability.

At the same time, not every QB-needy team has failed him for medical reasons. The Dolphins gave Tagovailoa a passing medical grade at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero. While the report doesn't necessarily conflict with Breer's, it paints a different picture regarding Tagovailoa's draft outlook.

All of which makes projecting which team will take Tagovailoa extremely difficult. The Dolphins, if interested, make sense as a landing spot given their longstanding void behind center and the upside Tagovailoa offers. Alternatively, if Miami doesn't trust he can withstand the grind of the NFL, he could easily fall to or past the Los Angeles Chargers who hold the No. 6 overall selection at present.

Like the Dolphins, the Chargers haven't tipped their hand as to their interest level in Tagovailoa. General manager Tom Telesco declined to comment on any individual player during his pre-draft press conference last week, but he did highlight the emphasis his team places on assessing durability.

"Very, very high," Telesco said. "I can't even estimate the amount of hours we put into the medical portion of it. Our team doctors, both orthopedic and general medicine, do a ton of work for us. Our trainers, Damon Mitchell and Marco Zucconi, do a lot of work, so we have the information not just on what injuries a player has had, but how they've healed. Then really trying to predict out what the risk may be down the road. That's a big part of the whole process. No matter how good a player is, if he's not available to you, he doesn't help the team. That's a big part of the process. I don't think anybody wants to have a team where you can't rely on players. So yeah, it's a big part of the draft process that isn't probably talked about as much, but yeah, it's a major part."

In a vacuum, Tagovailoa might possess the most talent of any quarterback in the 2020 rookie class. However, he irrefutably carries the most injury concern of any of the top prospects at the position. The Chargers haven't dealt with quarterback insecurity since before Drew Brees' arrival in 2001, and Tagovailoa's particular combination of risk and reward might prove too unwieldy for Telesco to accept with such an early draft pick.

But for all the questions surrounding Tagovailoa, NFL general managers must weigh the risk of passing up on a signal-caller capable of stabilizing a team for over a decade. Though not a yearly occurrence, franchise quarterbacks that last beyond the top few picks haunt those who let them slip past. In 2005, Aaron Rodgers lasted until the Green Bay Packers' picked him 24th overall due to lower-than-usual demand at the position and overstated concerns about passers coming out of the Jeff Tedford system. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson each went after the Chicago Bears took Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2017, a decision that has since forced the team to trade for Nick Foles. And, perhaps most famously, Tom Brady came off the board 199th overall in the 2000 draft, a twist of fate that has deeply affected the entire league in the two decades since.

Only time will tell whether Tagovailoa becomes an MVP-caliber quarterback like the aforementioned passers. In the interim, general managers have to wade through the smoke while weighing Tagovailoa's concerning medical issues with his extraordinary upside.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH