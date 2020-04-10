2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa's Workout Footage Leaked to Media

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdown of most business activity, the NFL has scraped many of the activities it typically undertakes to evaluate the incoming rookie class. Other than those who participated in the handful of pro days conducted early in March, a large percentage of prospects now find themselves without a showcase or an audience of talent evaluators.

For agents, this presented a challenge and an opportunity, one which they have filled with filmed individual workouts distributed to the league's 32 clubs. They have also sent these videos to prominent members of the media with the hopes of capturing the attention of football fans and generating excitement for their clients.

The latter unfolded Friday when clips of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared on ESPN's Chris Mortensen's Twitter account. In the videos, Tagovailoa conducts a series of throwing drills including several showcasing his ability to throw on the move.

From an evaluation standpoint, these videos hold questionable value. Teams have no way of knowing what mistakes ended up on the cutting room floor or whether any other creative editing occurred. The film also doesn't answer the most important question about Tagovailoa: his complete and accurate medical status. Though he has clearly made progress in his recovery from the severe hip dislocation he suffered during his final collegiate season, it remains an open question when an NFL medical staff will clear him for full contact.

However, the videos do impact the national conversation around Tagovailoa. Fans all around the world can personally view what they previously would have only digested through media reports of pro days and individual workouts. For that audience, Tagovailoa's recovery seems more tangible, creating more public demand for his services.

Given reports that at least some teams holding a top-10 pick prefer Oregon's Justin Herbert to Tagovailoa, the release of these workout videos seems like an attempt to recalibrate the narrative. Whether it can actually do so remains unclear.

Still, agents won't stop looking for ways to push their clients' interests. Accordingly, expect more workout tapes to surface before the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on April 23.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH