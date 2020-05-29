ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Lands at No. 34 in Chris Simms' QB Countdown

Jason B. Hirschhorn

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Chargers rookie signal-caller Justin Herbert helped kick off a top-40 quarterback ranking from NBC Sports' Chris Simms. The list continued on Thursday with another Chargers passer making an appearance: Tyrod Taylor.

Though Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says Taylor will enter training camp "in the driver's seat" for the starting job, the veteran quarterback will battle with Herbert for the position. That partially explains why both fell within just a few spots of each other on the list and why neither managed to rank inside the top 32. Simms took a similar approach with the Chicago Bears' top signal-callers, ranking Mitch Trubisky 38th and the newly acquired Nick Foles 31st.

Taylor doesn't enter the season with much hype, but he performed admirably as a multiyear starter for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to '17. That tenure exposed him to Lynn, then an assistant on Rex Ryan's coaching staff. That connection should help ease the transition from the Philip Rivers era in Los Angeles, as should Taylor's ability to avoid turnovers. His career interception rate (1.5%) ranks behind only future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers for best in NFL history among qualified quarterbacks.

Check out the full list of quarterbacks revealed thus far below.

31. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

32. Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns

33. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

34. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

35. Jarrett Stidham, New England Patriots

36. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

37. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

38. Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears

39. Dwayne Haskins, Washington

40. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Tables Onside Kick Alternative, Adds Third IR-Return Designation

The NFL did not pass a proposal that would have allowed teams to attempt a fourth-and-15 play instead of an onside kick but did expand the IR-return rules.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Bryan Bulaga Laments Only Reaching One Super Bowl with Packers

New Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga still has trouble with the fact he only played in one Super Bowl with the Packers over the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Chris Harris Jr. Makes SI's All-Decade Underrated Team

New Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. made the cut for Sports Illustrated's all-decade underrated team for the 2010s.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers Rookie Justin Herbert Ranks 37th on Chris Simms' QB List

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert made the cut for NBC Sports' Chris Simms' ranking of the top-40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

2020 Manning Passing Academy Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Manning Passing Academy, which once featured new Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn a Longshot to Win 2020 Coach of the Year

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn currently has 30/1 odds of winning AP Coach of the Year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

NFL Facilities May Open to Coaches in June with Minicamps to Follow

NFL facilities could open to coaching staffs next month with full-squad minicamps potentially following soon after.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon: Phillip Lindsay 'Unhappy About Me Coming' to Broncos

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon says new Broncos teammate Phillip Lindsay felt "unhappy about me coming" to Denver.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers Featured in Tonight's Re-Air of Monday Night Football Classic

ESPN will re-air a classic 2015 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers Monday night at 5 p.m. PT.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

New Chargers CB Chris Harris Lands at No. 12 on PFF's All-Decade List

This offseason, the Chargers added Chris Harris Jr., one of the best all-around players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn