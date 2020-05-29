Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Lands at No. 34 in Chris Simms' QB Countdown

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Chargers rookie signal-caller Justin Herbert helped kick off a top-40 quarterback ranking from NBC Sports' Chris Simms. The list continued on Thursday with another Chargers passer making an appearance: Tyrod Taylor.

Though Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says Taylor will enter training camp "in the driver's seat" for the starting job, the veteran quarterback will battle with Herbert for the position. That partially explains why both fell within just a few spots of each other on the list and why neither managed to rank inside the top 32. Simms took a similar approach with the Chicago Bears' top signal-callers, ranking Mitch Trubisky 38th and the newly acquired Nick Foles 31st.

Taylor doesn't enter the season with much hype, but he performed admirably as a multiyear starter for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to '17. That tenure exposed him to Lynn, then an assistant on Rex Ryan's coaching staff. That connection should help ease the transition from the Philip Rivers era in Los Angeles, as should Taylor's ability to avoid turnovers. His career interception rate (1.5%) ranks behind only future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers for best in NFL history among qualified quarterbacks.

Check out the full list of quarterbacks revealed thus far below.

31. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

32. Case Keenum, Cleveland Browns

33. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

34. Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers

35. Jarrett Stidham, New England Patriots

36. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

37. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

38. Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears

39. Dwayne Haskins, Washington

40. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH