Tyrod Taylor is focused on his opportunity with the Chargers

Belief is a strong tool that can be perceived in many different ways. In the Chargers case, belief is what they have in their starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor.

For Taylor, he believes that every obstacle he had to endure during his NFL career has prepared him for this moment. His self-confidence grew after every struggle to make him mentally tough to lead the Chargers into the 2020 season.

"I was drafted in the sixth round, and even that day that I got drafted, I always had the mindset to prepare like a starter," said Taylor, who is entering his 10th NFL season. "So, regardless of the circumstances, that's how I stay mentally in it, and that's how I prepare myself mentally."

Taylor was a member of the Buffalo Bills when he met Anthony Lynn, who was the running backs coach then promoted to offensive coordinator.

In his three seasons with the Bills, Taylor threw for over 8,000 yards, scored 65 touchdowns (51 passing & 14 rushing), and only threw 16 interceptions. That is something that Lynn likes; taking care of the football.

He led his Bills to the playoffs in 2017, which ended a 17-year drought. The team took a terrible 54-24 loss to the Chargers towards the end of the season with Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Yet, Taylor said the team was resilient after he took back the reigns the team put it together.

"He's a pro, and he's an exciting quarterback," Lynn said. "He understands the concept and philosophy of taking care of the football and not losing games, so we're excited to see what he can do."

After a great season, Taylor was traded to Cleveland to be the Browns starting quarterback, but plans changed. The Browns drafted Heisman Trophy winner Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland expected Taylor to be the starting quarterback the full season until week three when the Browns faced the New York Jets. He sustained a concussion, and the Browns decided to roll with Mayfield the rest of the way.

"A lot of things that happened in Cleveland was out of my control, but I never changed my attitude towards what I can do and towards the team," Taylor said. "Moving forward to this one, whether it's viewed as the same circumstances, I focus on what I can control, and that's me bringing my 'A' game each and every day, being a leader and bringing great energy towards the building."

Taylor left Cleveland and decided to reunite with Lynn in Los Angeles and be the Chargers back up quarterback. With Philip Rivers headed into his 14th season, Taylor decided to learn behind the veteran quarterback and learn the offense.

After 14 seasons of being the starting quarterback, Rivers and the Bolts decided to part ways in February to which he eventually signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I have nothing but respect for Philip," Taylor said. "I watched him and always admired him before I got here and then got a chance to work with him. More admiration built in the past year."

That meant that Taylor was going to be the man under center for the Chargers, for now.

The Chargers had been linked to taking a quarterback, but with some of the moves they made in free agency (signing Bryan Bulaga and trading for Trai Turner), many thought they wanted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the Miami Dolphins drafted him.

The Bolts had the next pick and drafted quarterback Justin Herbert from Oregon. He is a big quarterback with a strong arm. Could this be déjà vu for Taylor?

"I figured that the Chargers would take a quarterback," Taylor said Friday. "But that never necessarily changed my mindset or attack toward the year."

There have been many questions for general manager Tom Telesco and Lynn on the quarterback competition, which both have answered that Taylor is in "the driver's seat," but that they will compete during training camp. Both have stated confidence that Taylor will be a leader and help Herbert through this learning process.

"It's not that anyone is hiding information," Taylor said. "It's open conversation. My main focus is to go out and prepare myself for the season. But, at the same time, I'm not hiding any information. It's an open conversation amongst all of us."

Taylor has been preparing all offseason on the east coast. He told the media that he believes the Bolts are as talented if not more than any other of his former teams. He spoke highly of each of his offensive players.

"I think at the end of the day; you gotta play your game and do what's best for the team in that moment," Taylor said. "You can't worry about the critics. You can't worry about stats. You have to play winning football."

With the season on the horizon, Taylor can focus on being the starting quarterback because of the faith his head coach has in him.

"He's probably one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the game," Lynn said. "I don't mind guys having that underdog [mentality] and that chip on their shoulder. I hope he does."