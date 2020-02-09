Former Chargers Cardale Jones, Nelson Spruce Headline XFL Kickoff Saturday

The first weekend after Super Bowl LIV featured little substantive NFL news. However, the resurrected XFL kicked off play on Saturday with two former Los Angeles Chargers delivering standout performances.

Cardale Jones, who played with the Chargers from 2017 to 2019, led the DC Defenders to a 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons. Jones flashed the play-making ability that helped secure a national title for Ohio State, completing 16 of his 26 passes (61.5% completion) for 291 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 28 yards on nine carries. He connected six times with his favorite receiver, former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Eli Rogers, who finished with 73 receiving yards. Jones also completed two passes to former Chargers teammate Malachi Dupre.

In the second game of the day, Los Angeles Wildcats' Nelson Spruce became the XFL's first 100-yard receiver despite playing without starting quarterback Josh Johnson. Spruce, who spent the 2018 preseason with the Chargers, caught 11 of his 15 targets for 103 yards. No other player on either team finished the day with more than 67 receiving yards. However, even with Spruce's breakout performance, the Wildcats lost 37-17 to the Houston Roughnecks. Former Chargers running back Andre Williams saw limited action, turning three touches into 7 yards from scrimmage.

Sunday's games feature more former Chargers. The New York Guardians boast four (defensive back A.J. Hendy, linebacker D'Juan Hines, wide receiver Justice Liggins, and offensive lineman Brant Weiss) while the St. Louis Battlehawks feature two (tight end Cole Hunt and defensive back Dexter McCoil).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH