XFL's Demise is Chargers' Gain

LOS ANGELES -- One of the many entities affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the XFL officially halted its operations without warning on April 10, less than a month after the rebooted spring-football league canceled the remainder of its inaugural season. The decision impacted the lives of the hundreds of people the league employed, both players and administrative staff, who sacrificed opportunities elsewhere in order to help build the league from the ground up.

Where the original XFL focused on cheap thrills and sheer brutality, the second iteration focused on the quality of play with a heavy focus on rule innovation. The league implemented a new, safer kickoff and an inventive point-after-touchdown system that differentiated its on-field product from that of other versions of the sports. The XFL also invested in scouting, producing a group of talented rosters dotted with NFL-caliber players.

While most of those who lost their XFL job remain in wait-and-see mode as they figure out how to rebuild their professional lives, a fortunate few managed to find new homes in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers in particular have signed two players from the spring-football league to multiyear deals: offensive lineman Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr. Both will have opportunities to secure spots on the 53-man roster whenever training camp and the preseason transpire.

Norton and Parham blazed similar trails to Los Angeles. Norton, a former Toledo standout who went undrafted in 2017, spent time with a few NFL clubs before rolling the dice on the XFL. Parham likewise didn't hear his name called during the 2019 draft, spending short stints with a few clubs before giving spring football a try. Norton's massive 6-foot-7 frame and strong athletic traits flashed on the field and helped quickly established him as one of the league's premier offensive linemen. Parham, also a giant at 6-foot-8, led all tight ends in receiving yards (307) and touchdown receptions (four).

That success made it difficult to accept the XFL's decision to shutter its season. Initially, the league planned to play some of its games in empty stadiums in order to safeguard the health of club personnel while also maintaining their presence on television. That plan quickly fell by the wayside when a game scheduled between Norton's Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons became unplayable.

"We were going to an install meeting or something like that," Norton says. "We actually did all our meetings at our hotel, and I went to the meeting and they said, 'As of right now, it's going to be played with no fans.' Then we went out to practice and prepared for the game. I think that night is when the NBA suspended play. I remember when I saw that, I'm like, 'There's no way they're going to let us play.' It was that next day when they suspended it."

Sports leagues like the NBA, NHL, and MLB officially postponed their seasons indefinitely, keeping hope alive for play to restart at a later point in the calendar. The XFL made no such declaration, leaving many involved unclear for some time about the league's intentions.

"I definitely had a little bit of hope that they would bring the season back," Norton says. "I guess at that point I really didn't know how serious of an issue it was. I guess maybe like a week later, I realized there's no way they're going to bring the season back."

Eventually, the XFL announced the formal cancellation of its season but stated in no uncertain terms that it would return for 2021. At some point in the ensuing weeks, the league's plans changed, with all employees laid off in a surprise conference call. The XFL has since filed for bankruptcy.

But while the XFL 2.0 failed to last as long as its predecessor, it still provided its players with a potential springboard to the NFL.

"My expectation was to get signed by an NFL team," Norton says. "When and where at that time I wasn't sure, but I think everyone playing in that league, getting back to the NFL was their ultimate goal. But the XFL definitely was something that would have been good to lean on as a Plan B. I thought it really was a successful league and it had a really solid foundation and was built for success for years ahead."

Though that proved not to be the case, the XFL's demise is the Chargers' gain. Had the league continued operation for its full season, NFL teams could not have signed its players until after the draft. By that point, every general manager would have received more time to look through the film and locate the XFL's brightest stars, increasing competition for their services.

Instead, Norton and Parham will ply their trade for the Chargers, a development that bodes well for the quality of the roster.

