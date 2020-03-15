Former Chargers Nelson Spruce, Cardale Jones, and Other XFL Players Free to Join NFL

With the spread of COVID-19 bringing the sports world to a standstill, the XFL has made accommodations to help its players find work in other leagues. Following the cancellation of its 2020 season, the XFL has informed players that they can immediately sign with teams in the NFL, according to a source informed of the situation.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

The XFL always intended to give players the flexibility to sign with NFL teams during the offseason as an incentive to join the fledgling league. However, as the 2020 season came to a close after just five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the XFL has expedited that process to allow players the freedom to sign elsewhere just in time for NFL free agency. Barring a schedule change, that free-agency period will officially begin on March 18.

Though the XFL only played five weeks and 20 total games before the cancellation of the season, numerous players emerged as potential targets for NFL teams. Among them, former Los Angeles Chargers Nelson Spruce and Cardale Jones could hear from NFL teams soon. Spruce led the XFL in most major receiving categories prior to suffering a knee injury, building a strong case for an NFL comeback in the process. Jones started the XFL season as well as any quarterback before turnovers sent him to the sideline.

Despite the setbacks, Spruce, Jones, and other XFL standouts displayed NFL talent that could generate significant interest in the coming months. According to a source, multiple NFL teams sent scouts to watch quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips lead the Houston Roughnecks to a 32-23 victory over the Seattle Dragons on March 7. Other XFL games drew scouts from the NFL and CFL as well.

Shortly following the official cancellation of the 2020 season, the XFL released a statement declaring its intentions for the future. "The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years," the statement read. It remains unclear exactly how the league will allocate players that do not leave for the NFL and other opportunities.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH