NFL exec unleashes bold take on Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2024 NFL season not knowing exactly how things would unfold, but new head coach Jim Harbaugh ensured that they at least had some success.
Yes, the Chargers were hammered by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but the fact that Harbaugh was able to lead this roster to 11 wins is beyond impressive.
An NFL executive apparently feels the same way and dropped a massive take on Harbaugh while speaking to Mike Sando of The Athletic.
"This season was a testament to Harbaugh's vision, his leadership and the identity he brings to them," the executive said. "They have not had that for a long time. They tasted success and will spend the money. I think they have a clearer path than they had previously."
Of course, Harbaugh also experienced a great deal of success with the San Francisco 49ers, going 44-19-1 while leading the 49ers to a couple of NFC West division titles, three trips to the playoffs and a Super Bowl appearance over four seasons.
Harbaugh has never posted a losing record throughout his time as an NFL head coach, which is certainly an impressive feat.
The Chargers definitely need to add some more pieces during the offseason, especially on the offensive end where they lack weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. They could also use some assistance along their offensive line.
However, so long as Harbaugh is at the helm, Los Angeles should be a team to be reckoned with in the AFC for the foreseeable future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
How Chargers can get back to NFL playoffs next season
Justin Herbert accused of facing 'put up or shut up' 2025 season after playoff flop
Los Angeles Chargers land Saints' star in blockbuster trade proposal
2025 Chargers mock draft immediately after playoff exit
Analyst delivers stern warning about Chargers' Ezekiel Elliott