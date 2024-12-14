NFL fines Chiefs player $45K for actions vs. Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers made some last-second roster moves during Saturday’s weekly NFL news dump but didn’t appear to suffer any in the NFL fines department.
But the Kansas City Chiefs suffered at least one big NFL fine due to a player’s actions against the Chargers in Week 14.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL hit Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco with a $45,020 fine for unnecessary roughness while using his helmet during an attempt to get upfield.
Wildly enough, no flag was thrown on the play during the second quarter. There, Pacheco caught a pass and lowered his head while slamming into Chargers defensive back Kristian Fulton.
A look at the play in question:
