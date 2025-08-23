NFL fines Rams player for hit that injured Chargers WR Quentin Johnston
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston remains in concussion protocol after being injured during his team’s third preseason game after a hit to the head from a Los Angeles Rams defender.
A week or so later, the NFL has responded with a $4,666 fine to Rams safety Tanner Ingle, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Johnston attempted to haul in a pass from Justin Herbert at the time of the hit while the Chargers’ first-team offense got its final work of the preseason together.
RELATED: Chargers' final 53-man roster projection before NFL preseason Week 3
RELATED: Should Chargers target veteran pass-rusher as Joey Bosa replacement?
Medical personnel initially brought out a stretcher for Johnston, but he eventually got up with the help of trainers and left the field on a cart before being transported to a local hospital for testing.
Johnston remains in the rotation at wideout for the Chargers going into Week 1 alongside Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The Chargers open up the season on Friday, September 5 in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Justin Herbert makes surprise appearance, reveals chess origin story
Chargers' Scott Matlock reveals connect with Ravens player as his key role grows
49ers share shocking opinion of Chargers' Trey Lance in wake of draft bust
Chargers QB Trey Lance all class as he looks forward to facing 49ers