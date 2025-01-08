NFL Playoff Power Rankings: Where do Chargers land on wild-card weekend?
The Los Angeles Chargers have earned the right to play in the NFL postseason. After an 11-6 season, the Chargers earned the fifth seed in the AFC.
Any road to a Super Bowl is never easy; this year is no exception. However, are the Chargers an actual threat to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?
MORE: Can Chargers win Super Bowl? Examining NFL playoff bracket
The action begins on Saturday. But before it does, let's take a closer look at each team in the playoffs. Here are the power rankings for the NFL postseason.
14. Denver Broncos
A 10-7 Denver Broncos team being ranked last tells you all you need to know about how tough the road to the Super Bowl will be.
The Broncos won their season finale in blowout fashion over a Kansas City Chiefs team that rested their starters. The week before that, the Broncos were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Broncos may not have the momentum coming into the postseason, but that doesn't mean they won't be a deadly matchup.
13. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears. Add on that quarterback Jordan Love may have suffered a serious elbow injury, and the Packers may be limping their way into wild-card weekend.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
Another team limping into the postseason will be the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have dropped four straight, and with a date against the Baltimore Ravens looming, it's not looking good for the team to reach the Divisional Round.
11. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been a feel-good story this season. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have a fighting chance for a shot at the Super Bowl.
However, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be easy, as the team has already lost to the Buccaneers this season.
10. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans won the AFC South. However, the team has been on a steep decline late in the regular season. A decline that could bode well for the Chargers.
9. Los Angeles Chargers
Your beloved Chargers land ninth on the list. The team has been surging toward the end of the season. If the offense continues to click, this team can do damage.
8. Los Angeles Rams
It rings true once again this season, nobody wants to meet Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. The Rams are a prime candidate to shock everyone with a deep postseason run.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It took until Week 18 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to clinch their postseason spot. However, a team with a stifling defense and a quarterback like Baker Mayfield, who refuses to quit, makes the Buccaneers a hard team to eliminate.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Will this finally be the year Lamar Jackson leads his team to the big game? It's a hard task, but it feels like this Ravens team has what it takes.
5. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off one of the biggest losses in their franchise's history. However, that still doesn't stop them from being one of the biggest threats in the postseason. Expect the Vikings to answer the call in their wild-card matchup with the Rams.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles had a monster season that earned them the two seed in the NFC. The Eagles will now be facing a Packers team that could have low confidence coming into the wild-card game. It could be a walk in the park for the Eagles this weekend.
3. Detroit Lions
Back-to-back NFC North champions, the Detroit Lions, have the bye with their clinching of the one seed in the NFC.
Don't let the narrative that the Lions' defense is too banged up to win fool you. This team has what it takes to go all the way.
2. Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have been a wrecking ball this season. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are on a mission, and the Denver Broncos may be the next victim.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Some may tell you that this has been a down year for the Kansas City Chiefs. If a first-round bye is a down year, then things are going well in Kansas City.
You know the old saying, "To be the man, you got to beat the man." That rings true with the Chiefs. Until they are taken down, they will be the Super Bowl favorite.
