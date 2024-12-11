NFL power rankings: Chargers top 10, but not ready for NFL's bullies
The Los Angeles Chargers have already gone above and beyond in their first year of a new regime. Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have transformed what was a lackluster group in 2023 into a team that could make some noise in the playoffs this season.
They gave a valiant effort in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately still can't get over the hump of their biggest division rivals. The Chargers have now dropped their last seven games against the Chiefs, dating back to the 2021 season.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave his take on the current state of the Chargers, claiming they aren't ready to compete with the "elites" of the AFC.
"Jim Harbaugh's Chargers are more physical. They play tough defense. It's a squad built to win," Sobleski wrote. "Yet they still can't overcome the bully in the AFC West, with two regular-season losses to the Kansas City Chiefs. While Los Angeles remains in line to capture a wildcard postseason berth, it's clear the Chargers aren't quite ready to handle the league's elite. A playoff run is possible, though it doesn't feel likely since four of the Chargers' five losses came against potential postseason opponents."
The Chargers are still looking good in terms of reaching the playoffs and should be healthier once that time comes around. They'll be better-equipped if they meet the Chiefs once again this year.
