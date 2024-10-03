NFL Power Rankings: Where do Los Angeles Chargers stand at bye week?
The Los Angeles Chargers came up short in their first meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The Chiefs came from behind to take down the Chargers 17-10. Even with the loss, the Chargers put up an impressive performance.
The performance was so impressive that those around the league took notice. Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated delivered his latest NFL Power Rankings,
Here is what the SI Senior NFL writer had to say:
Jim Harbaugh is testing the limits of his tough-guy offensive game plan strategy and, for the second straight week, J.K. Dobbins was unable to run through a defense. The Steelers and the Chiefs are not the Sun Belt and Harbaugh is gathering information as he goes. There’s no doubt this is a team that can finish the season with a winning record but the question becomes: what does it look like?- Conor Orr
Orr had strong comments on the 14th-ranked Chargers' recent performances. Yes, Harbaugh wants to establish the run, and maybe he will. However, it can't be forgotten that Harbaugh is sculpting a new project in Los Angeles.
