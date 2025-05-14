NFL schedule release 2025 finally confirms Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil rumors
The NFL confirmed longstanding rumors on Wednesday, revealing that the Los Angeles Chargers will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil on September 5.
In an interesting twist, the Chargers reportedly didn’t protect their “home” game against the Chiefs from international series eligibility, instead opting to list other games such as encounters with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, among others.
If true, perhaps NFL teams attempt to better protect divisional games moving forward now that the Chargers have stumbled into the rare setback of losing a home AFC West game, which usually hasn’t happened with overseas games.
Either way, the Chargers are now a key part of the NFL’s international initiative and a core part of the NFL Week 1 rollout, nevermind the season-long repercussions of a season-opening showdown with the Chiefs.
