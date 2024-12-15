NFL Week 15 picks: Chargers defense to 'get best of' Baker Mayfield
The Los Angeles Chargers are back home this week, looking for a win after their crushing 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
As they make their push toward the playoffs, the Chargers are still in a great position to do so. They're 5-2 over their last seven games, with a big matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set for Sunday. Every game from here on out will be huge, as the Chargers look to clinch their first playoff berth since 2022.
To begin the final home stretch of the season, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports picked the Chargers to get back in the win column against the Buccaneers this week. Prisco predicted that the Chargers win 27-21.
"This is a long trip for the Bucs against a good team coming off a loss. I think Jim Harbaugh will have his group back focused here. Baker Mayfield is facing a tough Chargers defense. The Chargers will get the best of that matchup as they get back on the winning track."
The Chargers need to end the season with momentum. A win against the Buccaneers would go a long way in doing so.
