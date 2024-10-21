Charger Report

NFL Week 7 picks: Adam Rank only expert to pick Cardinals over Chargers

NFL expert may have saved the Los Angeles Chargers from the kiss of death.

Tyler Reed

Tork Mason/USA Today / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tonight, the Los Angeles Chargers are under the lights of Monday Night Football when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers-Cardinals matchup will be a part of a Monday night doubleheader that will also feature the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chargers are coming off an impressive win over their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. A win over the Cardinals will keep the team within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs' lead in the division. Many NFL experts believe the Chargers will take the game. All except one.

NFL Network expert Adam Rank believes the Cardinals will take down the Chargers. Rank's selection means that the Chargers did not pick up a sweep of picks for them to win, which most fans love to see because of the superstition that everyone believes if a team is the overwhelming favorite.

In the grand scheme of things, Rank's Cardinals selection may not be that deep. However, if things go south, at least the fans can't blame the NFL Network for putting a curse on the Chargers.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

3 realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers before deadline

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Cardinals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction

Chargers fans are not happy about latest Joey Bosa injury update

Are Chargers calling Jets about trade for the wrong WR?

Are Chargers falling behind Steelers in Mike Williams trade talks?

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News