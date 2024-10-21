NFL Week 7 picks: Adam Rank only expert to pick Cardinals over Chargers
Tonight, the Los Angeles Chargers are under the lights of Monday Night Football when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers-Cardinals matchup will be a part of a Monday night doubleheader that will also feature the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Chargers are coming off an impressive win over their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. A win over the Cardinals will keep the team within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs' lead in the division. Many NFL experts believe the Chargers will take the game. All except one.
NFL Network expert Adam Rank believes the Cardinals will take down the Chargers. Rank's selection means that the Chargers did not pick up a sweep of picks for them to win, which most fans love to see because of the superstition that everyone believes if a team is the overwhelming favorite.
In the grand scheme of things, Rank's Cardinals selection may not be that deep. However, if things go south, at least the fans can't blame the NFL Network for putting a curse on the Chargers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers before deadline
Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Cardinals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
Chargers fans are not happy about latest Joey Bosa injury update
Are Chargers calling Jets about trade for the wrong WR?
Are Chargers falling behind Steelers in Mike Williams trade talks?