One specific Omarion Hampton highlight from OTAs has Chargers fans thrilled
Los Angeles Chargers fans have every reason to be hyped about rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
The team’s first-round pick this year projects to break into the rotation with Najee Harris right away, with the potential to take over the lion’s share of the snaps as the season progresses.
Hampton’s shouldering his way into a heavy workload, though, will hinge on more than running agility. It will require him to protect Justin Herbert as a pass-blocker, as well as prove himself capable as a receiver.
RELATED: List of Los Angeles Chargers veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season
That last point is something that has Chargers fans hyped after a specific highlight from OTAs.
In the highlight, Hampton runs down the field and catches a (badly underthrown, so it’s unlikely Herbert. Trey Lance, perhaps?) ball. It’s a small clip, but it went viral and got plenty of reactions from fans:
