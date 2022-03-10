Who is the 'Dream' Free Agent for the Chargers?

Why the Chargers desperately need to come out of free agency with cornerback J.C. Jackson.

On paper, the AFC West looks like the best division in football. With three elite quarterbacks leading the way, combined with the Raiders who snuck into the playoffs this past season, the division is a juggernaut.

Throughout the Chargers' 2021 campaign, the team's three primary cornerbacks were Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr.

Davis, the longtime Charger, struggled last year at times, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 54. Meanwhile, Harris is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. As for Samuel, he flashed as a rookie but multiple concussions limited him to 12 games.

According to coach Brandon Staley, Samuel could endure a change this season, placing him inside at the nickel position instead of the outside along the boundary like he spent most of last year playing.

"Asante gives us that flex to go inside," Staley told reporters at the NFL Combine. "I think when we evaluated him, we felt like that was something that he could do. He proved that he could do it in camp to an extent, but we really wanted, you know, based on who we had, the best thing for Asante was to play outside knowing that we had Chris."

If the Chargers were to move Samuel inside, that would prompt an opening to one of their outside cornerback spots.

Enter J.C. Jackson.

The top cornerback on this year's market, Jackson has become an elite cornerback over the past couple of seasons. The former undrafted free agent out of Florida, Jackson led the league in passes defended this past season, showing he has elite ball skills to make a play with the ball in the air.

He also collected 17 interceptions over the last two seasons. He's become an interception machine and the Chargers could vastly use his efforts in forcing additional turnovers, allowing Justin Herbert more opportunities on offense.

The Chargers had 11 interceptions as a team in 2021, compared to Jackson, who hauled in eight.

Jackson was targeted 106 times last season, allowing only 52 receptions for 658 yards. The lockdown corner earned second-team All-Pro honors and his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

After not receiving the franchise tag from the Patriots, Jackson hits the free agent market entering his age 27 season. Sportrac currently has Jackson slated for a five-year, $104 million contract. This would reset the cornerback market and surpass Jalen Ramsey's five-year, $100 million dollar contract that runs through 2025.

The increase in the salary cap makes the Chargers landing Jackson a distinct possibility. If the Chargers were able to land Jackson, he would help form one of the better cornerback-safety pairings in the league, working alongside Derwin James.

While Jackson won't come cheap, he's a game-changing defender and with the AFC West full of teams who can score in bunches, high-end cornerback play is a must entering the 2022 season.

