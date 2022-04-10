Assessing the Chargers' Newcomers Who've Reunited With Brandon Staley This Offseason

Like every coach, Brandon Staley enjoys bringing in former players, and here's how we ranked the ones that came to the Chargers.

Brandon Staley as a coach has had experience with four different teams in the NFL, and in that time he's gotten acquainted with several players just as any new head coach would. For the offseason, his team has managed to bring in three major players that once played under his defenses in past seasons.

These players are as follows: Edge rusher Khalil Mack, nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, and inside linebacker Troy Reeder (just recently signed). Joseph-Day and Reeder come over from the Rams where Staley served as their defensive coordinator in 2020, and Mack was on the great 2018 Bears defense where Staley was the outside linebackers coach.

Fans and pundits wanted changes on the defense, and the Chargers answered by going all out to ensure the same mistakes from 2021 do not repeat in 2022. So now that we have some of Staley's men in the AFC West, let's take a look at the expected impact these players will have on the defense for the season ahead.

First, we'll take a look at Mack, whose introduction is never needed. Back in 2018 the Bears made a risky trade by sending off two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for Mack, which some saw as too much for a defensive player. The new Bears defender proved why they made the trade, becoming the face of that defense and helping transform it into one of the league's best.

After three seasons it was time to return to Staley's clutches as Mack makes his way back to the AFC West. Looking at the raw stats would lead you to believe he hasn't been the same player in past seasons as he was during his first year in Chicago while playing for Staley, but when considering Uchenna Nwosu was a free agent, the Chargers made the right move with someone who is still among the best edge rushers in the league, upgrading at the position.

Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) works against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono (73) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mack still packs a punch, and in a quarterback gauntlet of a division, he forms a dynamic tandem with Joey Bosa on the edge, giving the Chargers another veteran, every-down player on the defensive line. It's as much of a home run as you can get from an edge rusher in his thirties.

Next, let's look at Joseph-Day, the exact kind of player the Chargers needed. If they didn't have the worst run defense in 2021, it was damn close. Joseph-Day missed the second half of the 2021 season with a torn pec, but for much of his Rams tenure he was a threatening situational player that feasted against the run.

According to ESPN, Joseph-Day was sixth in run stop win rate since 2019, and for those unsure what that means, he's terrific against the run. He's an athletic tank with the vision to plug and clog up gaps as the 0 tech. With the depth chart in 2021 severely lacking in anything resembling a wall, Joseph-Day fixes that to a degree right away as he reunites with Staley.

Finally, Reeder, who just signed this weekend, fills the inside linebacker role the Chargers were also looking for. The catch is that the team should still consider looking.

When a past-his-prime Bobby Wagner is considered an upgrade on your former team, that's not always the best news to receive. As Rams fans will tell you, Reeder struggled in coverage and was a frustrating tackler, the core ingredients for an off-ball linebacker.

The Reeder signing, for a year, is the third one-year deal the veteran has signed in Los Angeles. At best he's a proven body and depth signing, and should be treated this way as the team looks to find their franchise guy at MIKE in the 2022 NFL Draft. I'm definitely not as high on this acquisition as I am the ones that got Mack and Joseph-Day.

More from Charger Report

Follow Charger Report on Twitter @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.