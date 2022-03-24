Best Free Agents Still Available for the Chargers

The Chargers have been the most active in free agency this offseason than any other year throughout general manager Tom Telesco's tenure. The team has filled a handful of needs but a few positions still remain unknown.

With the first wave of free agency in the books, here are the best players still available at positions in need for the Chargers. Despite last week's flurry of notable additions all across the league, there are still plenty of quality players on the market.

Right Tackle

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) tries to get around a block by Green Bay Packers guard Billy Turner (77) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Turner

Daryl Williams

Marcus Cannon

Germain Ifedi

Mike Remmers

Right tackle is currently the biggest position of need for the Chargers. Bryan Bulaga was released last week in an effort to save $10.75 million in cap space. With Storm Norton brought back via a contract tender, he figures to serve the swing tackle role. But in regards to a starting-caliber right tackle who the Chargers hope can shoulder the grind of an 18-week season and presumably a playoff run, Los Angeles sits without their answer.

Having a dependable right tackle has been an aspect the Chargers have lacked the past two seasons. And the importance of that just got that much more important with the pass-rushers the AFC West has added across the division this offseason. Turner looks like the best option at this point in free agency with his durability and productivity both passing the eye test.

Right Guard

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Will Hernandez

Oday Aboushi

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Michael Schofield

The right guard market isn't the deepest position by any stretch. Aboushi and Schofield are candidates to potentially bring back in order to keep continuity along the interior alignment of the offensive line.

Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert is critical to his growth. He took another leap forward from year one to two, and ensuring he has adequate time in the pocket this upcoming season could lead to yet another jump in play. The Chargers could opt to re-sign one of the internal candidates who were with the team last season and pair them with a draft pick for a position battle in training camp.

Linebacker

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after intercepting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Wagner

Joe Schobert

Kyzir White

Anthony Hitchens

Danny Trevathan

Most teams across the NFL are in their nickel defense more often than not, and that includes the Chargers. That said, Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray are capable of patrolling the middle of the field. But the Chargers' current roster lacks a third linebacker with experience in the league. Factoring in the times when they’re in base personnel, the Chargers could benefit from adding a proven inside linebacker to the mix.

White, the team's leading tackler last season, still remains available. It's quite surprising he hasn't been scooped up at this point, making it seem as if his market isn't as strong as initially anticipated. Wagner headlines the crop of free agent linebackers but he'll require a hefty payday. Based on contract demands and team fit, I think White makes the most sense.

Running Back

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sony Michel

Marlon Mack

David Johnson

Latavius Murray

Devontae Booker

Austin Ekeler was a workhorse last season, logging over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns. But in order to preserve his efforts and keep him fresh throughout the year, it’s paramount that the Chargers add a proven backup rusher to pair with Ekeler.

There are several intriguing options to choose from but Michel looks like the most logical candidate. He's coming off a year in which he served a variety of roles. Last season, he spent minimal time as the starter, while also being utilized as a rotational rusher and a pass-catching back. He brings a little bit of everything to the table, offering versatility.

