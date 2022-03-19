How the Chargers' Early Moves in Free Agency Have Positioned Them to Navigate the Rest of the Offseason

How are the Chargers setup to maneuver the remainder of the offseason?

The Chargers have landed some heavy hitters in the form of a blockbuster trade and throughout the early goings of free agency.

After last season, when the Chargers put a clear emphasis on building up their offensive line, they've shifted to the defensive side of the ball this year.

They've added the top free agent on the market in J.C. Jackson, who figures to patrol the outside cornerback position in tandem with Michael Davis. Last year's second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr., will kick inside to the nickel position.

In early March at the NFL Combine, Chargers coach Brandon Staley spoke about the versatility that Samuel offers the team, allowing them to pursue an outside cornerback this offseason.

"Asante gives us that flex to go inside," Staley said. "I think when we evaluated him, we felt like that was something that he could do. He proved that he could do it in camp to an extent but we really wanted, you know, based off who we had, the best thing for Asante was to play outside knowing that we had Chris (Harris Jr.). I think that allowed Asante to get off to a really good start as a player instead of get pulled in a couple too many directions early. I think now, Asante is a lot more ready for that."

The Chargers also revamped their defensive line – an area that has been given a much-needed lift in the trenches. Pass-rusher Khalil Mack has come over from the Bears via trade, giving the Chargers one of the best duos off the edge with him and Joey Bosa causing havoc for offensive tackles.

Between Bosa and Mack, they combine for three All-Pro selections, 10 Pro-Bowls, a Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Defensive Player of the Year.

But arguably the Chargers' biggest need entering the offseason, was needing to add interior defensive lineman. On the first day of the legal tampering window, the Chargers added two plug-and-play starters in Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. Both of which are top-end run-stuffers that figure to elevate the Chargers' run defense, which finished bottom three in the NFL last season.

Joseph-Day finished last year with the highest run-stop percentage (15.5%) among interior defensive lineman with 100-plus run defense snaps, and Johnson finished 15th (10.4%) last season, per Pro Football Focus.

The Chargers' defense is beginning to take shape. It's on an upward trajectory to perhaps come close to matching the stout offensive unit led by quarterback Justin Herbert.

They could use another linebacker with the possible departure of Kyzir White, but they do still have former first-round pick Kenneth Murray and fourth-year player Drue Tranquill to surface as the two starters when the Chargers are in their nickel defense.

So where do the Chargers go from here as the offseason continues to shake itself out?

General manager Tom Telesco has constructed this Chargers' roster quite nicely. Each offseason, teams preach they want to enter the NFL Draft with the mindset of taking the "best player available." But as history shows, teams draft for need more times than not.

As for the Charges, they're not far from filling their holes on the roster and being in the position to take the best player available when they’re due up on the clock come draft night.

With the starting defensive line and cornerback being taken care of in free agency, the Chargers have checked some important boxes. Currently, they still need to add a starting right tackle, right guard, tight end and linebacker. Meanwhile, running back and wide receiver depth should follow suit soon after.

The Chargers restructured Mack's contract on Friday, per ESPN's Field Yates, converting $13.5 million of his 2022 pay into a signing bonus, creating $9 million in cap space.

The Chargers' splashy signings are probably far-fetched at this point. But they’re still in business to continue adding in an attempt to address their final team needs in order to be situated with the opportunity to take the best player available in next month's draft where they hold 10 draft picks over the three-day event.

The Chargers have been one of the league's top winners this offseason thus far. Their aggressive nature has shown they’re jumping at this window in an attempt to go all-in and win right now – as they should.

