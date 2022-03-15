Which Direction Should the Chargers Turn to on Day 2 of Free Agency?

After spending on three defensive players to start the legal tampering window of free agency, which areas of the roster should the Chargers address on Day 2?

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was very active on Monday following the start of the NFL's legal tampering window, as Los Angeles addressed two specific team needs on the defensive side of the ball.

After coach Brandon Staley said at the NFL combine that they would be looking into upgrading the cornerback position, they signed the best cornerback on the open market, reaching an agreement with J.C. Jackson.

Additionally, the Chargers also signed two interior defensive lineman to assist the team's run defense, which ranked third-worst in the NFL last season. The Chargers landed Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to anchor the middle of the defensive line – two players whose strengths are stopping the run.

So after an eventful first day, which direction should the Chargers go on Day 2?

Right Tackle

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Chargers' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With the expectation being a departure for Bryan Bulaga in the form of a release, the Chargers need a starting right tackle to fill the void. There are plenty of options, including Daryl Williams and Trent Brown to name a few, that could find their way to Los Angeles.

Based on their prior moves, it looks like the Chargers are going all-in, and protecting their franchise quarterback is certainly part of the plan. The Chargers are happy with the left side of their offensive line, but facing the stout defensive fronts in the AFC West requires a complete front five. Look for Telesco and company to add a right tackle at this position whether it's for a starting role or in an effort to add competition for a training camp battle.

Linebacker

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) gestures after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray are the two projected starting linebackers for the Chargers in the nickel defense. There are currently plenty of top-tier linebackers available in free agency, including Bobby Wagner and Jordan Hicks who were among the top tacklers in the NFL last season. But the Chargers are more suited to pursue a mid-tier option after already spending top dollar at the cornerback position.

Staley's defense is about being multiple, using a variety of different coverages. Most of those entail heavy personnel packages of defensive backs, meaning sometimes there's only one linebacker on the field at a time. While the Chargers need a third linebacker, it’s primarily for when they go to base personnel and to stack a deeper group for depth purposes.

Tight end and running back

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle and linebacker remain the Chargers' top needs at this point but tight end and running back are worth considering as well.

While Austin Ekeler is a do-it-all running back who can thrive in both the rushing attack and the receiving game, he needs a backup who can help ease his workload, allowing for fresher legs.

As for tight end, Jared Cook is now a free agent and Donald Parham, who the Chargers tendered last week, is still a ways away from being penciled in as the full-time starter.

Options such as Marlon Mack and Eric Ebron would uplift the offense to being an extraordinarily deep unit. And both sit below the high-end price tag that some of the others at their respective positions will require in free agency.

More from Charger Report

Follow Charger Report on Twitter @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.