NFL Free Agency: Grading the Chargers' Signings as Day 3 Approaches
NFL Free Agency is off to a fast and furious start. After trading for Khalil Mack, the Chargers continued their all-in approach, adding more defensive star power in free agency. Let's grade the Chargers reported signings, which cannot become official until Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT.
CB J.C. Jackson
The flashiest free agent cornerback available, the Chargers, have reportedly agreed to terms with Jackson on a five-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract is expected to be on the books for $82.5 million, including a $25 million signing bonus and $40 million guaranteed.
The former lockdown cornerback of the Patriots finished last season with eight interceptions, ranking him second in the league behind Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Jackson appeared in his first career pro bowl while earning second-team All-Pro honors.
Adding Jackson should allow the Chargers to have one of the better secondaries in football. Jackson and Michael Davis are expected to serve as the outside cornerbacks while moving Asante Samuel Jr. inside to play the nickel.
Overall this is an excellent signing for the Chargers, and they got him much cheaper than I expected. Not to mention, they land the biggest free agent available this offseason.
Grade: A
DT Austin Johnson
To bolster their run defense, the Chargers signed defensive lineman Austin Johnson. After spending the last two seasons with the New York Giants on a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, Johnson cashes in once again by coming to Los Angeles. He has been as dependable as they come on the defensive front, appearing in every game over his past five seasons.
In 2021, Johnson posted career highs in tackles (72), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (3.5). The Chargers understand their run defense was the team's Achilles heel last season, and this was the first step in addressing that.
Grade: B
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
One of the premier run-stuffers on the market, Joseph-Day, switches Los Angeles teams from the Rams to the Chargers. According to NFL Network's Ian Rappoport, Joseph Day is expected to sign a three-year deal worth $24 million. The deal includes $15 million in guarantees.
Among defensive linemen with at least 100 snaps, Joseph Day had the highest run-stop percentage (15.4%), per Pro Football Focus.
Despite missing eight games this past season with a pectoral injury, Joseph-Day emerged early on in the season when available, recording three sacks and 38 tackles. Joseph-Day is expected to join Johnson in holding down the fort from the two interior spots across the defensive line to team up and pair one of the better run-stuffing fronts in football. It's clear that after allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in 2021, the Chargers have prioritized their defensive line.
Grade: A-
QB Chase Daniel
Despite appearing in just one game during the 2021 season, the Chargers re-signed backup quarterback Chase Daniel to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A veteran who will enter his 13th NFL season, Daniel brings a veteran experience to the Chargers' locker room.
While the Chargers could have tried to upgrade the backup quarterback position, Daniel is a fine backup, assuming Justin Herbert stays healthy.
Grade: C+
