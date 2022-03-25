3 Under-the-Radar Options That Would Bring a Speed Dynamic to the Chargers' Wide Receiver Group

The Chargers could add a speedster to their wide receiver group and there are still plenty of options to consider.

The Chargers' wide receiver group is headlined by Mike Williams and Keenan Allen – two staples of the team who’ve been a focal point in the offense.

While the Chargers produced near the top of the league in offense last season – finishing the year fifth in points per game – there’s still more optimism in how the unit as a whole can take another leap forward in 2022.

That includes adding a burner to the mix. Incorporating a deep threat that can challenge the defense over the top would add a new dimension to the Chargers' high-octane offense.

Here are three under-the-radar free agents the team could consider.

Sammy Watkins

Watkins was a highly coveted prospect entering the NFL in 2014. While the hype surrounding him hasn't quite lived up to the billing of his draft status, the one aspect that has, is his dynamic speed. And given the structure of the Chargers offense, he'd fit in nicely as the third or fourth option – and particularly on deep routes.

Now, entering his ninth NFL season, Watkins has averaged 14.5 yards per reception throughout his career. Watkins is also highly capable of taking on the role of handling end-arounds and jet sweeps, so he wouldn’t be strictly held to just one assignment.

John Ross

With the need for speed, nobody has more of it than Ross. The ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ross has the burst to serve as the Chargers' field stretcher with his knack for streaking down the sideline. While he hasn't been a volume receiver since breaking into the league, his speed is well-apparent.

Ross holds the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history with a time of 4.22 seconds. After his first four years in Cincinnati, Ross endured a change of scenery by joining the Giants last season, where he averaged a career-high 20.4 yards per reception. Justin Herbert's arm is plenty big enough to uncork the deep ball and deploying Ross on hail-mary type of attempts would add a new wrinkle to the Chargers' offense.

Keelan Cole

Cole doesn't come with the same name resignation as Watkins and Ross but he's very comparable. Cole averaged 16 yards per reception last season, the second-best of his career just behind his rookie campaign in 2017 when he averaged 17.8 yards per catch.

Cole also would bring with him minimal experience in handling kick and punt return duties – an area of the Chargers' roster the team has still not addressed this offseason. A possible addition of Cole could solve two needs with one signing. He's averaged 23.5 yards on kick returns and 14.3 yards on punt returns.

