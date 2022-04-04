Saints Jump Chargers in First-Round of 2022 NFL Draft: 3 Thoughts on the Potential Impact

With the Saints moving up in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, how does that impact the Chargers, who now pick one spot after New Orleans?

The Saints and Eagles agreed to a blockbuster trade involving multiple first-round draft selections, both teams announced Monday.

The Saints will receive the No. 16, No. 19 and No. 194 overall picks, while the Eagles get pick No. 18, No. 101 and No. 237 in this year's draft and also obtain the Saints' 2023 first-round pick and their 2024 second-round pick.

That means the Saints have leaped the Chargers in the draft order, moving one pick ahead of them.

Here are three thoughts on the potential impact it could have on the Chargers' draft.

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just like the Chargers, New Orleans is in the market for an offensive tackle

The Saints lost their Pro Bowl standout tackle, Terron Armstead, in free agency as he signed a mega five-year, $75 million contract with the Dolphins. Therefore, offensive tackle has become one of New Orleans' biggest remaining needs. It's possible, with two picks in the first-round, specifically at No. 16, one spot ahead of the Chargers, that the Saints could take an offensive tackle.

The Chargers' biggest need right now is at right tackle. They cut bait with Bryan Bulaga, who played just one game last season. While Los Angeles saved over $10 million by releasing Bulaga, they haven’t put that money to use in filling their most notable hole on the roster. However, with the Saints jumping in front of them, that could mean another offensive tackle may be off the board at pick No. 17 when they're on the clock. Charles Cross and Trevor Penning have been the most common first-round prospects tied to the Chargers among mock drafts, but the odds of landing one of those two players on draft night took a hit to some degree with the Saints moving up in the order.

Are the Saints looking to fill multiple needs with two first-round selections or are they seeking another trade, packaging picks to move up and get a quarterback?

Among else, the Saints also lack a bonafide star at the quarterback position. Now, holding two first-round picks, they could presumably package the two selections they now hold and move up even further towards the top of the draft if there’s a signal-caller they highly covet.

It's still uncertain which direction the Chargers will go in round one, but offensive tackle unequivocally looks like the most realistic outcome. If the Saints do indeed move up one more time to find their future quarterback, that bodes well for one of Cross or Penning to potentially still be available when general manager Tom Telesco turns in the card to make the No. 17 overall pick.

The Chargers could feel more inclined to move out of pick No. 17

If the Chargers get the sense that the Saints are staying put at No. 16 and taking an offensive tackle, L.A. could trade back in the draft assuming the big four of Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Cross and Penning will all be off the board. There's a dropoff after those four prospects are gone, so recouping extra draft capital while selecting a player at right tackle later in round one or early on in the second-round, makes more sense than reaching for a player at No. 17.

On the flip side, the Chargers could move up in the draft to ensure they find their cornerstone right tackle to pair with last year's first-round pick Rashawn Slater. The Chargers have proven they’re going all-in right now and solidifying their most egregious hole left, would remain on par with how they've operated throughout the entirety of this offseason.

