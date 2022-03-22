Skip to main content

Examining RB Sony Michel's Fit With the Chargers

After a career-high workload last season for Austin Ekeler, the Chargers should consider signing a veteran running back to serve a backup role.

Austin Ekeler was a workhorse for the Chargers this past season. Ekeler finished the 2021 campaign tied for the league lead with 20 total touchdowns and posted 1,558 all-purpose yards, ranking him third among all running backs.

Ekeler has been a steady workhorse for many years now. The only potential issue could be his workload, which reached a new career-high this past season. To keep Ekeler healthy for a potential playoff run, the Chargers should consider adding a quality, veteran backup running back.

Early on in Ekeler's career, he joined forces in the Chargers' backfield with Melvin Gordon to form a two-headed monster. Since Gordon's departure, Ekeler has shined in a more prominent role, but given the lifespan of running backs, it’s time to consider bringing in a steady secondary option to help preserve Ekeler in an effort to keep him fresher.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have experimented with Justin Jackson, Larry Roundtree and Josh Kelley. Jackson has been among the most effective option, averaging 5 yards per rushing attempt. However, his issue has been availability. Therefore, adding a proven backup to the mix seems like the best route to go rather than finding a rusher in the mid-rounds of the NFL Draft.

Enter Sony Michel.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion served last season primarily as the Rams' secondary rusher, while also making seven starts periodically throughout the year.

An outcast in New England, Michel was sent to the Rams in exchange for a late-round draft pick after Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury. In the first half of the season, Michel took a backseat role to starter Darrell Henderson before an injury to Henderson thrusts Michel into a starting role. In six games as the starter for the Rams, Michel posted 90 yards in three contests while also scoring three touchdowns.

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Michel had a four-week stretch in which he handled the starting duties last season, averaging 106 yards per game. He's a steady backup who has starting experience and is highly capable of handling a more expansive role if called upon in that manner.

According to Spotrac.com, they've pegged Michel's free agent market value worthy of a two-year, $10 million contract. Bringing in Michel would help the Chargers finally solve their backup running back position and keep their feature back in Ekeler healthy for a possible stretch run into the playoffs

