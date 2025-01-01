Pat McAfee delivers five star gift to Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has always been a mysterious enigma around the NFL. Harbaugh's personality is genuine, and no matter what you think, he cares about his players and the game of football.
A positive energy person can be exhausting to be around all the time, but sometimes that energy spreads. Another person who attempts to give off positive vibes as much as possible is Pat McAfee.
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh mum on resting starters vs. Raiders in Week 18
McAfee recently caught up with Harbaugh to give him a gift that you must see to believe.
During an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' Harbaugh talked about the power of the high five. Now, with McAfee's gift to him, Harbaugh has a permanent hand that will always be ready to receive the highest of fives.
One has to be able to bring an upbeat energy to the facility week in and week out. The NFL season can be a grueling grind. However, if a team has a leader like Harbaugh, it can make the days seem a whole lot easier.
