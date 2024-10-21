Pat McAfee calls Jim Harbaugh an 'absolute weapon' and here's why
Pat McAfee had a lot to say about Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, and as usual, it was both insightful and hilarious. On The Pat McAfee Show, he couldn't stop praising Harbaugh, calling him "great for football" and even dubbing him the best soundbite in the game right now. And honestly, is there anyone else in football who describes themselves as having "the heart of an athlete" and is made of "blue twisted steel"?
Only Jim Harbaugh.
After Harbaugh's recent health scare, where he had to undergo some heart tests, McAfee shared his relief that the coach is doing just fine. "We love you, Jim," McAfee said, full of genuine admiration. But he couldn’t resist a little ribbing either, saying Harbaugh is the epitome of a "football guy" – the kind of coach who, even after a heart scare, is out there flexing both literally and metaphorically.
It’s no wonder McAfee is a fan. Harbaugh's larger-than-life personality and old-school football mentality are something every NFL fan can appreciate. McAfee said it best: "Jim, we’re glad you’re okay. Now keep being you, because we need more football guys like you!"
