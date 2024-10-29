Pat McAfee swoons over Chargers OL's defense of Justin Herbert
On Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, Pat and the crew dove into the now-viral play involving Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Saints defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd.
During Sunday’s game, Shepherd attempted a leg twist on Herbert while bringing him down. But before Shepherd could do more, Chargers’ center Bradley Bozeman came rushing in, giving him a piece of his mind, and maybe a little extra.
McAfee had nothing but praise for Bozeman's quick response: “Bradley Bozeman is a DAWG!” He was, clearly delighted to see such the defense of Herbert. McAfee and the crew laughed and reveled in the moment, noting how Bozeman showed zero hesitation in protecting his QB.
For Chargers fans, it’s refreshing to see a little more grit on display, and McAfee couldn’t agree more. The Pat McAfee Show crew had a field day cheering on this new Chargers energy under coach Jim Harbaugh. “You love to see it,” McAfee said, giving props to Bozeman and the team for creating a culture where nobody messes with Herbert without the offensive line having his back.
Whether or not Shepherd gets fined for the hit remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: with that kind of support, it’s safe to say Herbert’s got a team willing to fight for him, literally and figuratively.
