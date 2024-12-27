Patriots coach has huge praise for Chargers rookie Ladd McConkey
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is starting to earn the respect of opposing teams around the NFL.
The latest (and best) example comes from New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who had nothing but praise for McConkey before the Week 17 showdown. Fitting, considering McConkey was the guy the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to get in last year’s draft—in a trade that has so far looked like a massive robbery.
"We did some work on him. A guy that can get open versus man-to-man coverage,” Mayo said, according to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick. “Good against zone as well. He's definitely a player you've gotta keep your eye on."
McConkey has been the only wideout on the Chargers depth chart capable of creating separation against man coverage. He paces the team with 69 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns.
Next up, McConkey will have to again pace the passing attack, especially now that opposing teams have started to figure out how to slow the Justin Herbert-led attack due to roster-building decisions dating back to last offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers consider life after Bosa, Mack in new NFL mock draft
J.K. Dobbins injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 17
Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 17
Rivers-Manning trade named one of 25 biggest over last quarter century
Chargers' Greg Roman explains how one RB can earn more playing time
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers not 'Super-Bowl ready' says this national writer