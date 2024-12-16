Quentin Johnston moving up in Chargers franchise records
The game was tied at 10 in the second quarter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for one play before Baker Mayfield threw an interception to Los Angeles Chargers rookie Tarheeb Still, his fourth on the season.
Three plays later, Justin Herbert delivers a strike to Quentin Johnston, who made a shifty move on the Buccaneers defender in order to force his way into the endzone for six. That 13-yard touchdown was Johnston's eighth of the year, putting him among some Chargers greats.
Since his disastrous three-drop game against the Baltimore Ravens, Johnston's really picked it up. Due to his recent training regimen in practice, Johnston's been able to string together a few solid games and show he's capable of being a reliable target for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.
He ended the day with five catches for 45 yards in addition to his touchdown catch, a good sign for things to come.
