Quentin Johnston’s very bad, no good day puts him in Chargers’ Hall of Shame
For a moment, it appeared that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston had turned the proverbial corner and started to realize some of the expectations that come with being drafted in the first round.
That evaporated on Monday night.
There, during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Johnston had several notable drops in primetime before finishing with zero catches on five targets.
According to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, the performance means Johnston is only the second Chargers receiver with five-plus targets and zero catches in a game.
The other? Travis Benjamin.
Benjamin is an infamous name in Chargers lore amongst fans. He signed a $24 million deal with the Chargers in 2016 as a possible complement to Keenan Allen and went on to never reach the 700-yard mark over four seasons and had plenty of infamous moments, including what has been called one of the worst punt returns in NFL history.
The Chargers aren’t going to give up on Johnston just yet, in part because his draft status—and the state of the depth chart isn't helping matters. But at this point, it’s plenty clear wideout will nearly top the list of needs next offseason, with only rookie Ladd McConkey emerging as a reliable weapon for Justin Herbert.
