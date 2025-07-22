Rashawn Slater again headlines list of names missing Chargers training camp practice
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater remained out of practice on Monday, the week pads started for Jim Harbaugh’s team.
Slater also missed a practice over the weekend, though the team quickly shot it down as nothing more than a “rest” day for the veteran.
That, obviously, smacked a bit strange to outsiders, given how Chargers training camp has only just started. There’s the big, inevitable-feeling contract extension right around the corner at some point this summer, too.
RELATED: Greg Roman explains Rashawn Slater's sudden absence from Chargers training camp
Slater was one of a few notable names out of practice on Monday:
- Rashawn Slater
- Raheim Sanders
- Luke Grimm
- Kylan Guidry
RELATED: Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden already proving fans right with big training camp
Two of those names are big undrafted free agents hyped by fans and with shots at the final 53-man roster.
Sanders, a running back, was already getting some work in spring practices that suggested he’ll be in the mix for the 53. Grimm, a wideout, appears to have a versatile game capable of sticking, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tre Harris makes big play at Chargers training camp right after ending holdout
Chargers beloved veteran in big trouble at camp thanks to rising youngster
Quentin Johnston redemption tour starts with 53-yard touchdown at Chargers training camp
Chargers linked to major big-play threat for Justin Herbert
Trey Lance already making some unexpected noise at Chargers training camp