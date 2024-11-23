Ravens vs. Chargers referee info revealed for Week 12 MNF
The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens will meet on Monday night this week in a game that could have serious playoff implications down the line. The Chargers (7-3) currently own the fifth seed in the AFC, with the Ravens (7-4) one place behind them.
Carl Cheffers is the referee for this primetime matchup, a veteran who has been in the league for a while.
This is Cheffers' 25th season in NFL officiating, spending his first eight as a side judge and the last 17 as a referee. His crew for 2024 includes eight members: Brandon Cruse, Mike Carr, Robin DeLorenzo, Eugene Hall, Nate Jones, Martin Hankins, Kirt Shay and Brian Davies.
This will be Cheffers' first time reffing either team in 2024. He was the referee for one Ravens game last season, a Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cheffers hasn't officiated a Chargers game since Week 10 of 2021.
