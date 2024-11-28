Ravens vs. Chargers HarBowl numbers, TV ratings revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their fourth loss of the season on Monday night, a 30-23 crushing defeat by the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Monday games are broadcasted by ESPN across a few platforms, such as ESPN2 (ManningCast) and ABC.
The Chargers and Ravens clash ended up averaging 17.4 million viewers across multiple outlets, per ESPN. It was the fifth time this season a Monday night game hit the 17 million viewership mark. The popular ManningCast drew one million, as fans have gravitated towards the insight of Eli and Peyton during games.
17.4 million people watched what could potentially be a playoff rematch in a few months down the road.
