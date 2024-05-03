Chargers News: Rival Execs Assess LA's 2024 NFL Draft Haul, Process
A variety of NFL executives chatted with The Athletic's Mike Sando, about the behavior of their front office rivals during the 2024 NFL Draft.
As Sando writes, Los Angeles' decision to select offensive tackle Joe Alt with its fifth pick in the first round makes sense now, given that it quickly addressed its wide receiver deficit by trading up to draft ex-Georgia Bulldogs wideout Ladd McConkey.
“Joe Alt was a slam dunk pick,” an executive told Sando. “People wanted to make them pick receivers, but trading back up to get Ladd McConkey, who is maybe the best route runner in the draft, was cool. I think they nailed this first draft, didn’t try to do too much, just did a nice job hitting doubles. They got good players with a path to playing.”
L.A. general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh both took pains to uncover some gems later in the draft, too, which, executives informed Sando, was a marked improvement over the Tom Telesco years.
“The Chargers in the past seemed to do a pretty good job in the first round, but then would reach more in the mid to later rounds,” another rival front office decision maker said. “Time will tell, but I think (Tarheeb) Still is going to be a good nickel, Cam Hart has a chance to start and the running back (Kimani Vidal) has a chance to be a three-down starter.”
